Why a South Jersey police department stepped in when local 9-year-old diagnosed with rare brain disease.

For the Bordentown Township Police Department, November isn't just an excuse to get around their no-beard requirements, it's a way to help community members in need, even after the month has ended.

This year, the department's No Shave November fundraiser benefited Ayden Ugo-Alum, a 9-year-old from Bordentown Township with a newly diagnosed genetic condition that affects the brain.

But the festivities have long outpaced the November calendar.

Ayden Ugo-Alum's sudden diagnosis

Ayden's life pivoted quickly after a medical emergency on a trip in 2023 led to his April diagnosis of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare brain condition for which there is no cure. The only way the disease can be stopped is through a successful bone marrow transplant before symptoms can present.

After spending time in Moab, Utah exploring the outdoors, Ugo-Alum, his twin sister, Aya, and his mother, Shawntell Manning were preparing to go to Nintendo World as the last stop on their vacation.

But, life had other plans, and the family ended up at a local hospital before being transported via helicopter to Salt Lake City.

That morning, Ugo-Alum had been acting differently, said his mother. He'd apparently forgotten how to brush his own teeth, appeared dizzy and ended up unresponsive.

By an act of "serendipity," as Manning called it, a doctor specializing in her son's exact condition was able to see them, resulting in immediate care and a diagnosis within the week.

Since then, Ugo-Alum has been placed in a compassionate care clinical trial for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, which requires his family to take flights to Paris every three months for medication refills.

BTPD's fundraising work

Each year, BTPD selects a member of the community to benefit from their No Shave November campaign.

Department administrative assistant and class 1 special law enforcement officer Nicole Bencivengo said the selection often comes from school resource officers, calling them the backbone of the campaign and the police department's charity fund.

This year's events were not constrained by the calendar, including a collaboration with the Bordentown City Police Department for a Dec. 11 kick off event at Jimmy's American Grill.

The kickoff raised over $800 and included a beard judging contest, judged by Ayden.

The campaign also included partnerships with local eateries like Under the Moon, Old Town Pub, Empire Pizza and more.

Watch: BTPD's video for Ayden

"Whatever we can do to bring attention to what we're doing, we'll do it at any cost," said Bencivengo.

This includes pooling officers together for a silly video, featuring Ayden, police officers in costume and lots and lots of beards, made by local production company Riverview Studios.

In Manning's eyes, the outpouring of love and support for her child has been incredible.

"They really, really care about him," she said about the department explaining that they "have such a verve and an energy for this fundraiser."

(Left to right) Shawntell Manning, Aya Ugo-Alum, Nicole Bencivengo and Ayden Ugo-Alum.

'On a YOLO mission'

Though Ayden's diagnosis was sudden, Manning said that he's not letting it bring him down, and she is steadfast in her goal to help him experience the most out of life while he still has the faculties to do so.

According to Manning and based on the findings of Ayden's doctors, the progression of symptoms occurs quickly and is expected to lead to death within three years. The best-case scenario would still result in Ayden's loss of vision and hearing.

"His father and I made the difficult decision to let him live his best life now, while he has all of his senses and capacities. We want to let him live happily and with quality in the present, so (we) are preparing to do just that," wrote Manning on a GoFundMe page.

As of Dec. 27, Ayden's GoFundMe had reached almost $51,000 of its $200,000 goal since it was posted in June.

Manning said that the community's prayers have been working, and Ayden's recent scans have baffled his team of doctors with a decrease in the lesion in the back of his brain, which they'd never seen before in a child.

Over Christmas break, Manning and her two children took a trip to the Bahamas at Ayden's request, to swim with pigs and turtles.

"We're on a YOLO mission, and the community's all for it," Manning said.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bordentown police raise funds for local 9 year old's incurable disease