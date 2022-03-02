Why was Southeast High School in Springfield on lockdown Wednesday morning?

Southeast High School in Springfield went on hard lockdown after a gun fell out of a student’s bag Wednesday morning.

Springfield police confiscated the weapon and the student was detained, said Bree Hankins, a spokeswoman for Springfield School District 186.

The student was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon (no Firearm Owners Identification). The was taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

The lockdown was lifted by late morning.

District security did a thorough search of the building, including student lockers.

Security personnel was using handheld metal detectors and K-9 units were called in, Hankins added.

See more: School board scheduled to take vote on security measures at March 21 meeting

It wasn't immediately known what kind of gun the student was carrying.

Parents and guardians were notified about the incident via automated calls and emails.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff," Hankins said in an email. "As always, we encourage (people) 'if you see something, say something.'"

Springfield police are investigating Wednesday's incident.

On Feb. 15, a student was detained for bringing a BB gun inside Jefferson Middle School. A Sangamon County Mass Transit bus driver initially reported seeing the student at a Jefferson bus stop at Ash Street and Gregory Court with a gun. The bus driver alerted First Student, the bus company Springfield School District 186 contracts with, which in turn informed district and school administrators.

Wednesday's incident comes as school board members are considering implementation of metal detectors at the district's three high schools.

A vote on a plan is anticipated March 21 and the installation of the detectors could come later this school year, said district Superintendent Jennifer Gill last week.

The action was taken in light of the fatal stabbing of Lanphier High School senior Pierre V. Scott on Nov. 17. Gill insisted last week the district wasn't "leading first with infrastructure to try to fix a problem" and that the metal detectors added another layer of security.

