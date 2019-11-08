Why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Could Be Worth Watching

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), which is in the aerospace & defense business, and is based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $130.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings?

NYSE:SPR Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SPR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

