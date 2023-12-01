Why Spotify says everybody got the same 'sound city' for 2023's Wrapped
After Spotify dropped their yearly Wrapped analytics video, many discovered via social media that their the 'sound cities," or cities where people also listened to music similar to a users, were suspiciously similar. Users described as being told their tastes mirrored music fans in either Burlington, Vermont; Berkeley, California; or Cambridge, Massachusetts. Spotify told NBC news a theory that still have not quieted the conspiracies. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports.