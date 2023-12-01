Why Spotify says everybody got the same 'sound city' for 2023's Wrapped

KTLA - Los Angeles

After Spotify dropped their yearly Wrapped analytics video, many discovered via social media that their the 'sound cities," or cities where people also listened to music similar to a users, were suspiciously similar. Users described as being told their tastes mirrored music fans in either Burlington, Vermont; Berkeley, California; or Cambridge, Massachusetts. Spotify told NBC news a theory that still have not quieted the conspiracies. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports.

Recommended Stories