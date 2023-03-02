Why Sprouts Farmers Market Shares Are Gaining Today

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.56 billion. Comparable store sales increased 2.9%.

  • Gross profit for the quarter increased 7% to $572.8 million, and gross profit margin expanded 60 basis points to 36.3%.

  • Operating margin was 3.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 20.4% to $61.8 million.

  • The company held $293.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2023. Cash flow from operating activities for the year amounted to $371.3 million.

  • EBITDA of $92.8 million increased 12.6% Y/Y. EPS of $0.42 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.

  • "While we recognize the near-term economic environment is difficult to predict, the stability of our recent sales is encouraging," said CFO Chip Molloy.

  • Outlook: Sprouts Farmers sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.41 - $2.53, above the consensus of $2.39; Net sales growth of 4% - 6%.

  • The company expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.83 - $0.87, above the Street view of $0.81. It sees comparable store sales growth of 1.5% - 2.5%.

  • Price Action: SFM shares traded higher by 12.27% at $34.58 on the last check Thursday.

  • Photo Via Company

