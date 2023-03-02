Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.56 billion. Comparable store sales increased 2.9%.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 7% to $572.8 million, and gross profit margin expanded 60 basis points to 36.3%.

Operating margin was 3.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 20.4% to $61.8 million.

The company held $293.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2023. Cash flow from operating activities for the year amounted to $371.3 million.

EBITDA of $92.8 million increased 12.6% Y/Y. EPS of $0.42 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.

"While we recognize the near-term economic environment is difficult to predict, the stability of our recent sales is encouraging," said CFO Chip Molloy.

Outlook : Sprouts Farmers sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.41 - $2.53, above the consensus of $2.39; Net sales growth of 4% - 6%.

The company expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.83 - $0.87, above the Street view of $0.81. It sees comparable store sales growth of 1.5% - 2.5%.

Price Action: SFM shares traded higher by 12.27% at $34.58 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why Sprouts Farmers Market Shares Are Gaining Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.