Why SQLI SA (EPA:SQI) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on SQLI SA (EPA:SQI) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SQI is a financially-robust company with a a buoyant growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on SQLI here.

Good value with reasonable growth potential

SQI is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of SQI’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the it industry, SQI is also trading below its peers of similar sizes in terms of their assets. This supports the theory that SQI is potentially underpriced.

ENXTPA:SQI Future Profit December 21st 18 More

SQI’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SQI seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ENXTPA:SQI Historical Debt December 21st 18 More

