Why Square Just Sold Caviar to DoorDash

Five years ago Square (NYSE: SQ) bought food delivery service Caviar for $44.3 million. At the time, Square CEO Jack Dorsey declared that "Caviar's curated, seamless delivery experience is exactly the kind of service we want to provide buyers and sellers."

Fast forward to Square's recent second-quarter earnings report, and the company just announced that it would sell Caviar to DoorDash for $410 million. The sale nets Square a nice profit, but why is it divesting this once-promising business?

Caviar was destined to disappear

Square initially bought Caviar to expand its ecosystem beyond digital payments. That ecosystem -- which now includes the e-commerce services platform Weebly, its Square Capital lending arm, Instant Deposit services for sellers, its Cash App, and more -- locks in merchants and consumers.

But Caviar never gained much ground in the crowded food delivery market. Four services -- DoorDash, Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), Uber (NYSE: UBER) Eats, and Postmates -- controlled 94% of the U.S. food delivery market in June, according to Second Measure.

Everyone else, including Caviar and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently shuttered meal delivery platform, clashed over the remaining sliver. If even Amazon failed to gain ground with the support of Whole Foods and its e-commerce ecosystem, it seemed unlikely that Caviar could succeed. Selling Caviar could also help Square sidestep the recent PR debacles regarding tips, hidden fees, and misbehaving couriers which have plagued the market leaders.

But what about Zesty and Square for Restaurants?

Square's retreat from the meal delivery market is reasonable, but the company has sent investors mixed signals over the past few years. In 2016 Bloomberg claimed that Square was in talks to sell Caviar to Grubhub, Uber, or Yelp. But in 2018 the company seemed to double down on Caviar by acquiring corporate catering start-up Zesty and launching Square for Restaurants.

Square integrated Zesty's assets into Caviar for Teams, which expanded the service into the corporate catering market. Square for Restaurants, which bundled Caviar with its other payment and analytics services, targeted similar all-in-one platforms like Grubhub.