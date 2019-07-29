Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You

Bill Stone has been the CEO of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) since 1986. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Bill Stone's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a market cap of US$15b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$16m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$875k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

Thus we can conclude that Bill Stone receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of large companies in the same market as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SS&C Technologies Holdings has changed over time.

Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Growing?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 145%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for providing a total return of 98% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. with the amount paid at other large companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if SS&C Technologies Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

