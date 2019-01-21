Why We Like Stamford Land Corporation Ltd’s (SGX:H07) 16% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Stamford Land:

0.16 = S$94m ÷ (S$675m – S$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Stamford Land has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Stamford Land’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Stamford Land’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 3.7% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Stamford Land sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Stamford Land? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Stamford Land’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Stamford Land has total assets of S$675m and current liabilities of S$34m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.1% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on Stamford Land’s ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.

The Bottom Line On Stamford Land’s ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, Stamford Land seems worth researching further. But note: Stamford Land may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).