Why Star Paper Mills Limited (NSE:STARPAPER) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio

Could Star Paper Mills Limited (NSE:STARPAPER) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With Star Paper Mills yielding 3.2% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Remember though, given the recent drop in its share price, Star Paper Mills's yield will look higher, even though the market may now be expecting a decline in its long-term prospects. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Star Paper Mills for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Star Paper Mills!

NSEI:STARPAPER Historical Dividend Yield, August 24th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Star Paper Mills paid out 6.8% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

With a strong net cash balance, Star Paper Mills investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Star Paper Mills's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Star Paper Mills has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. Its dividend payments have fallen by 20% or more on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.50 in 2009, compared to ₹2.50 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 5.2% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Star Paper Mills might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's good to see Star Paper Mills has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past 5 years. Earnings per share have grown rapidly, and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings. We think this is ideal from an investment perspective, if the company is able to reinvest these earnings effectively.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. It's great to see that Star Paper Mills is paying out a low percentage of its earnings and cash flow. Second, earnings per share have been essentially flat, and its history of dividend payments is chequered - having cut its dividend at least once in the past. Overall we think Star Paper Mills scores well on our analysis. It's not quite perfect, but we'd definitely be keen to take a closer look.