Why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$93.34 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Starbucks' current trading price of US$76.71 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Starbucks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Starbucks?

Great news for investors – Starbucks is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $100.03, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Starbucks’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Starbucks?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Starbucks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SBUX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBUX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SBUX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Starbucks as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Starbucks.

