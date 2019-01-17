Why You Should Like StarHub Ltd’s (SGX:CC3) ROCE

Today we’ll look at StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for StarHub:

0.18 = S$334m ÷ (S$2.6b – S$950m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, StarHub has an ROCE of 18%.

Is StarHub’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that StarHub’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.1% average in the Wireless Telecom industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where StarHub sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

StarHub’s current ROCE of 18% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 70%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for StarHub.

StarHub’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

StarHub has total assets of S$2.6b and current liabilities of S$950m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, StarHub’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On StarHub’s ROCE

StarHub’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. You might be able to find a better buy than StarHub. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).