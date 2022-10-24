Why startups are better off prioritizing growth instead of optimizing cloud costs

Anna Heim
·3 min read

Everybody's talking so much about cost optimization and extending runways that startups across the board are looking at every little expense as they seek ways to navigate the downturn. But some costs are better left untouched simply because the work involved may not be worth the payoff.

According to several investors we surveyed recently, cloud costs are one such area that startups can afford to ignore, at least in the early days. As Zetta Ventures managing director Jocelyn Goldfein put it, the math needs to make sense if you're prioritizing cost cuts over growth. "It's not really worth optimizing your cloud spend until you can squeeze out at least half a month, better yet a full month, of runway. Usually, that's not the case at the early stage."

It's also increasingly important to not lose focus on product development if you're a growth-stage startup. "I’ll always believe that getting things working end-to-end in a timely fashion and iterating on user feedback is the priority. Over-optimizing early is an anti-pattern," said Menlo Ventures partner Tim Tully. "As they say in product teams, K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid). You can always go back and optimize later."

We're widening our lens, looking for more investors to include in TechCrunch surveys where we poll top professionals about challenges in their industry.

If you're an investor who'd like to participate in future surveys, fill out this form.

Keeping it simple, though, isn't always an option for startups these days with the plethora of cloud and component providers crowding the market. Multicloud is now a more viable option than ever in such an environment. "While choosing a single public cloud offers more simplicity and speed," Team8 managing partner Liran Grinberg says, "a multicloud setup will allow you to leverage the best-of-breed offering from a functionality standpoint as well as optimize for cost down the line."

However, Grinberg added that startups should be mindful of the implications of using multiple cloud vendors down the road. "Firstly, egress costs can be expensive enough to make this not worth the while. Second, you need to manage more than one provider, so your monitoring, cost management, infrastructure as code and security solutions need to support all the vendors you are using."

Besides the usual suspects, there are now more vendors and models available to startups than there were a few years ago. This includes virtual private clouds, which can be useful for companies dealing with privacy and regulatory concerns.

For a company to run its own servers, all the investors agreed that founders should first carefully weigh the pros and cons of doing so, and only proceed if it's going to be worth it. Tully said, "Going on-prem from a data center perspective, as opposed to cloud on-prem, i.e. virtual private cloud (VPC), would require a very compelling business reason to justify."

"For starting on-prem, you should have a really, really good excuse, as the overhead cost for running this kind of operation is almost never worthwhile for startups (and even for very mature companies, for that matter)," Grinberg added.

Read the full survey to find out what investors look for in cloud startups, the best ways to approach and pitch them, why cloud marketplaces are a hit and more advice on what to prioritize when it comes to cloud-related decisions.

5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak

    Beyond Steak will be available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers.

  • Laura Prepon Says This Plant-Based Protein is Her Go-To For Quick and Easy Family Meals

    The actress and star of upcoming reboot That '90s Show sits down with EatingWell to talk about her favorite family-friendly meals, her cookware line and her philosophy on healthy eating.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • 25 of the Most Useful macOS Ventura Features

    A fresh update can make your old tech feel new. You might be tempted to upgrade your MacBook for a fancy M2 machine, but maybe all you need is to install macOS 13 Ventura. These 25 new features include a new window management system, the ability to use your iPhone as a seamless webcam, and the ability to edit your iMessages. Your old Mac isn’t so old after all.

  • From dance videos to global sensation: what you need to know about TikTok’s rise

    The app has grown at breakneck speed to surpass the internet behemoths in downloads

  • A Bunch of Exclusive New iPadOS Features Just Dropped

    After an extra month or so delay, Apple has finally released iPadOS 16 to the public. Well, technically, it’s iPadOS 16.1. The wait means we’ve already skipped a version and are onto a “point update,” and that before anyone outside of beta testers even had a chance to try iPadOS 16. No matter what Apple is calling it, there are now new features and changes for your iPad, and they’re definietly worth updating for.

  • Apple Is Sneaking More Ads Onto Your Phone

    Starting tomorrow, Apple will start showing more ads in its App Store, according to an email reviewed by MacRumors. The change is small, but it’s the latest chapter in a growing trend. After years of branding itself as the privacy company, Apple is gunning for the digital ad business—albeit one that’s a little bit more conservative with your personal data. People who own Apple products should expect more ads in more places in the near future.

  • Bumble open-sourced its AI tool for catching unwanted nudes

    In a recent blog post, Bumble announced it was open-sourcing Private Detector, making the framework available on Github.

  • Microsoft's Windows Dev Kit 2023 lets developers tap AI processors on laptops

    At its Build conference in May, Microsoft debuted Project Volterra, a device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform designed to let developers explore "AI scenarios" via Qualcomm’s Neural Processing SDK for Windows toolkit. Today, Volterra -- now called Windows Dev Kit 2023 -- officially goes on sale, priced at $599 and available from the Microsoft Store in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. With Windows Dev Kit 2023, developers will be able to bring their entire app development process onto one compact device, giving them everything they need to build Windows apps for Arm, on Arm.

  • Urtopia's tech-heavy ebike is only as good as its software

    An ebike with GPS, 4G, mmWave, Bluetooth, WiFi and more really really needs a reliable app to tie it all together.

  • No. 15 Washington sweeps Arizona in bounce back victory

    Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell recaps No. 15 Washington women's volleyball 3-0 victory over Arizona on Sunday, October 23 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 15-5 overall and 7-3 in conference, while the Wildcats fall to 12-9 overall and 2-8 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • How TikTok’s algorithm made it a success: ‘It pushes the boundaries’

    The company’s secret sauce is what populates its For You Page, which predicts the videos that will pique a viewer’s interest

  • Arizona, Washington State battle to tie in Pullman

    Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister recaps Arizona and Washington State women's soccer 0-0 tie on Sunday, October 23 in Pullman. The Wildcats move to 6-6-3 overall and 3-4-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Cougars move to 8-4-4 overall and 2-3-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 women's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Brex lands Coinbase as new software customer

    Ramp CEO Eric Glyman and Airbase founder Thejo Kote were good sports and joined the amazing Ruth Foxe Blader of Anthemis to talk about what it's like competing in this current environment. Also on Wednesday, I moderated a fireside chat with Brex co-CEO and co-founder Henrique Dubugras and YC continuity managing director (and early Brex investor) Anu Hariharan. It was standing room only and Dubugras spoke candidly on a number of topics such as just how much the company spent on that billboard campaign, what really led to its decision to stop working with SMBs and the lessons learned after that decision caused a bit of an uproar in the startup community.

  • No. 15 USC, Colorado ends in 1-1 draw in Boulder

    Pac-12 Networks' Justin Adams recaps No. 15 USC and Colorado women's soccer 1-1 draw on Sunday, October 23 in Boulder. The Trojans move to 9-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in conference, while the Buffs move to 8-5-4 overall and 2-4-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Shane de Flores’ header lifts No. 5 Stanford at UCLA

    Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles and Tracey Bailey recap No. 5 Stanford men's soccer 1-0 victory over UCLA on Sunday, October 23 in Los Angeles. The Cardinal improves 9-1-4 overall and 3-1-3 in conference, while the Bruins drop 8-5-1 overall and 3-3-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates now in effect

    SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city.