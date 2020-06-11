Why are states seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases? Experts have more than one answer

New York and Chicago, which saw a surge of coronavirus cases at the start of the pandemic, are experiencing a decline in cases and have begun reopening in phases.

But that trend doesn't hold throughout the rest of the country.

Soaring case numbers in Arizona have diverted lawmakers' attention from protests after the death of George Floyd back to the public health crisis.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has asked for members of the administration's Coronavirus Task Force, specifically naming Anthony Fauci andDeborah Birx, to conduct a briefing for Democratic senators next week on the spike in cases in Arizona and elsewhere across the U.S., according to his office.

Other states seeing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases include South Carolina, Florida, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Puerto Rico.

Though experts aren't exactly sure why these states are experiencing an unexpected uptick in cases, they said lifting lockdown restrictions, isolated outbreaks and the virus catching up to communities previously not impacted may each play a role.

“This virus is much more spotty,” said Arnold Monto, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School for Public Health. “It is so complicated that when people give you a simple answer to this, it’s probably not right.”

States that have spiked since reopening

In April, the Trump administration announced guidelines to reopen the country, which included a 14-day decline of confirmed coronavirus cases or a decline of positive tests as a percent of total tests within that period.

However, some states eager to get back to work didn’t meet those federal government guidelines before reopening.

Florida’s first phase began May 18, which reopened restaurants, retail and museums at half capacity. Not only did the state fail to meet a two week decline in cases, but it actually reported an increase in cases per day a week before reopening. According to Johns Hopkins data, Florida reported 594 cases on May 10. Five days later there were more than 800 cases.

About three weeks later, on June 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ went on to phase two reopening, even as daily cases have topped the 1,000 mark and have continued to do so for the past seven days.

A record 1,698 cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday morning by the Florida Department of Health, marking the largest single-day increase in the state since the pandemic began.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that state's recent “uptick” in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations was an expected result of the state reopening much of its economy and urged residents to redouble precautions to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.

Georgia is notably not on the list of states where cases are on the rise, said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, professor of environmental health at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Gov. Brian Kemp was heavily criticized when the Peach State became one of the first states to begin reopening in April.

'Pandemic is still here': 'Pandem100,000 more Americans could die in coming months; USA hits 2M cases

In the six weeks since Georgia loosened restrictions, its curve has stayed relatively flat. Shaman said this could be due to resident behavior, suggesting people continued to shelter in place despite the lifting of lockdowns.

It's hard to know for sure because there's no real data on how many businesses truly reopened or what percentage of people actually wear masks, he said.

However, Georgia Public Health reported the results of 7,684 tests Tuesday, of which 9.8% were positive, nearly double the rate from the previous day, according to an analysis by the August Chronicle.

“We don’t want to be totally caught up in a numbers game,” Monto said. “What we need to look at is patterns.”

Coronavirus community outbreaks

Both Monto and Shaman say another reason some states may be experiencing unexpected spikes is because of “super spreaders,” events or enclosed community outbreaks.

A super spreader is an infected person who can transmit the disease to a large number of people.