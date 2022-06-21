Here’s Why You Should Stay Calm in Your FPH Stake

Third Avenue Management, an investment management firm, published its “Small-Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund (the “Fund”) declined 0.44% during the first quarter of 2022 versus a decline of 2.40% for the Fund’s most relevant benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index1 (the “Index”). Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Third Avenue Management Small-Cap Value Fund mentioned Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2009, Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) is an Irvine, California-based operative builders company with a $572.5 million market capitalization. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) delivered a -40.98% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -49.94%. The stock closed at $3.86 per share on June 16, 2022.

Here is what Third Avenue Management Small-Cap Value Fund has to say about Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"The time-arbitrage/special-situations bucket is predominantly comprised of real estate related holdings such as Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH). The company is cyclical and currently out of favor, but given their strong financial positions, Fund Management believes they have the luxury of time and capital to invest and grow until the clouds dissipate."

Our calculations show that Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was in 16 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 18 funds in the previous quarter. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) delivered a -40.34% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.