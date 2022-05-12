Why Stephen Curry loved Grizzlies fans chanting "Whoop that Trick" during Game 5 win

Stephen Curry said pregame the Warriors wanted to "whoop that trick" in Game 5 but enjoyed the fans throwing it back at him as the Grizzlies won

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories