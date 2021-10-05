‘Why is this still happening’: Student posts viral TikTok shaming America’s gun laws from scene of school shooting

A TikTok shot by a student at a school in Texas shows children evacuating as armed police stand guard (TikTok)

A TikTok video showing the bloody aftermath of a school shooting in which a former student allegedly wounded a Texas principal has once again drawn attention to gun laws in the United States.

Footage shot by the student at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston shows teenagers walking along a hallway with their hands raised as armed law enforcement officers in bullet proof vests with rifles drawn can be seen at the entrance to every classroom doorway.

Pools of blood can be seen on the floor, and the students walk past the school front door where the gunman allegedly shot his way in, along with the words: “Well this happened today.”

Two videos posted by the female student had attracted more than 11 million views by Tuesday, and thousands of comments on why nothing was being done to strengthen gun laws.

“As a teacher this is my worst fear. I fear having to protect my kids when I know I can’t even protect myself. This shouldn’t be our reality at schools,” one of the thousands of commenters wrote.

“Why is this still happening man. It’s such a common thing that you barely see stuff like this trend anymore,” another posted.

Police say former student Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, wounded campus principal Eric Espinosa after shooting his way through school’s glass entry door with a rifle to gain entry on Friday.

Mr Espinosa was taken to hospital for his injuries, and later released. No students were injured in the shooting.

Harris County Hearing Officer Cheryl Diggs said Kelsey said he’d planned to target a female staffer at the school, Chron.com reported.

