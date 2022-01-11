Why are some street lights purple in Florida? There’s a simple answer, FDOT says

Drivers throughout Florida may have noticed some streetlights giving off the wrong kind of glow.

A “large number” of LED streetlights are shining a mysterious purple color, instead of the normal bright white light. Those lights aren’t a trendy new approach to lighting the roadway — they’re defective, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

LED lights are known to be brighter and more efficient than fluorescent bulbs, but they use a special filter to produce white light. The state’s transportation agency said a design flaw in a certain model of the streetlights is turning them blue and purple throughout Florida.

“The manufacturer sold a large number of these fixtures to agencies all over the state of Florida and are working to provide no-cost replacements for those which are malfunctioning,” Adam Rose, an FDOT spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

Some of these purple streetlights have been spotted along Cortez Road in Bradenton, U.S. 41 in Palmetto and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Rest Stop in Pinellas County. FDOT said defective lights have also been found in Sarasota and Lee counties.

Manatee’s Public Works Department is also aware of the issue. About 25 lights in Manatee are affected by the defective filters, according to a county spokesperson.

Because these streetlights don’t use traditional bulbs, the entire head needs to be replaced.

While the LED light manufacturer has agreed to replace the lights for free, supply chain issues have caused delays. Manatee hopes to have their streetlights repaired in the next 2 months.

Bradenton Herald reporter Giuseppe Sabella contributed to this report.