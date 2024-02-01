Why a substitute teacher brought 'Shark Tank' to A.I. du Pont Middle School

It was just a quiet school library. Now, cue the "Shark Tank" theme music.

The reality-TV intro, ABC's suspense-building tune heard before budding entrepreneurs get dropped in front of business sharks to pitch their ideas, means it's time. Students come with slides, pitches, talking points. And when the music cuts, tiny middle schoolers face their own panel of judges in Delaware business owners.

Think: Publicity team focused exclusively on women's sports. Picture: Braille comics. All-in-one makeup tool. A hotel on wheels. Traveling juice truck. Custom, clay animal-figurine company. Cupcake bouquets made to order. Students kept ideas coming that January morning.

One teacher nodded silently along, a smile in her eyes. Dameshe Hardy had told her students to think big, knowing she's in a place she never expected either.

Dameshe Hardy scrolls through multiple student presentations on the library's smart board, tucked into Alexis I. du Pont Middle School in Greenville, on Jan. 23, 2024. This school year, Hardy is leading her own classroom and budding "Shark Tank" competition for students within it, looking to hook them into the school's first business and marketing course.

This year, Hardy is leading her own classroom and building a small Shark Tank competition for students within it — looking to hook them into the first business and marketing course at Alexis I. du Pont Middle School. Mirroring both a famed TV show and national competitions for older students across the country, she hopes to remind these Greenville-area six, seventh and eighth graders of their own potential, early.

They won’t be burdened by low expectations in her room. They're expected to think of something she's never heard before.

"I just enjoy kids learning something new that's outside of the regular English, math, social studies and science," Hardy said, tapping the table at each subject. "Something that challenges them, makes them think out of the box and has them tap that: 'Okay, what makes me different? Is there something that makes me different?'"

She started the year as a substitute teacher. Training alongside other Red Clay educators prepping for 2023-24, she saw administration turn to her when a Spanish teacher dropped unexpectedly. They needed a meaningful course, and Hardy knew she couldn't teach the language any better than Dora the Explorer videos.

So, she pitched an idea.

"They asked, 'What's your niche? What do you like?'" recalled the long-term substitute with a master's degree from Wilmington University. "And that's when I said: 'Business education.'"

Outside the box, inside the tank

Dameshe Hardy, seated on the right at the nearest table, sits with local entrepreneurs and judges Brian McGhee and Kasene Lambert, as student presentations begin in Alexis I. du Pont Middle School in Greenville, on Jan. 23, 2024. This school year, Hardy is leading her own classroom and budding Shark Tank competition for students within it, looking to hook them into the school's first business and marketing course.

Avery May remembers being nervous.

Facing a panel of two judges last fall, the sixth grader and her would-be business partners were some of the first students to see Hardy's class and this contest. The 11-year-old came with a slide deck, a draft commercial and presentation hoping to sell "Stick it out" — a custom clay animal company.

"I was like, 'We should do like a business about clay.' So we started figuring out different strategies, making a name and like business product," May said. "It's a business where we make custom-made clay animals, and we sell them to people."

As her group saw it, folks could buy from their catalogue of unexpected creations — think, puppy meets dragon or house cat meets tiger — order a mystery box, or request their own kits to make at home.

Students had to consider elementary business plans, marketing strategies, distribution, their possible competition and more, echoing the course at large. Though plans weren't always realistic, judges scored students on these ideas and overall creativity, while mostly keeping a supportive atmosphere. Last fall, one student's website led a judge to ask for help with their own. And this semester came with more ideas, electric cars or drones for deliveries, and beauty products marketed across gender identities.

Whatever the idea was, whoever the winners were by the end — it's more about inspiration.

Micah Spencer saw that the moment he encountered Hardy and her teaching style.

Para Micah Spencer poses with one student wrapping up a presentation at Alexis I. du Pont Middle School in Greenville, on Jan. 23, 2024. This school year, one educator built a small Shark Tank competition for students within it, looking to hook them into the school's first-ever business and marketing course.

"Adding an intro to business class to AI is something that I thought was a great benefit," said the instructional paraeducator. "When I was growing up in school, we didn't have anybody teaching us about entrepreneurship. We didn't have anybody come into the school and put those bugs in our ears about, you know, starting your own company. What does that look like?"

The Black male educator also remembers about three instructors who looked like him from kindergarten to college.

"Especially with the students that we deal with on a day-to-day basis, you become a product of your environment. And if you don't see business owners, if you don't see teachers that may even look like you" — then a student may not think creating is for them.

One judge couldn't agree more.

"It was just cool to see them shooting their shot at it because, for one, starting a business is tough," said Brian McGhee, who owns and runs his own catering business. He remembers he started cooking at 15.

"And for me specifically, I didn't have a lot of people, a lot of reference points of people who started businesses — so to see them just creating ideas and presenting them, even if they did have some shortcomings, was awesome."

Swimming to the sharks

Local entrepreneurs and judges Brian McGhee and Kasene Lambert look on before student presentations begin in Wilmington's Alexis I. du Pont Middle School, on Jan. 23, 2024. This school year, Hardy is leading her own classroom and budding Shark Tank competition for students within it, looking to hook them into the school's first business and marketing course.

Hardy is looking to inspire futures at AI, while her own is unclear.

According to Assistant Principal George Hantzopoulos, seated beside her in a school conference room, the future of Hardy's course isn't guaranteed. Conversations have started at the district level, while really a Spanish class still needs to return.

"We want to keep her," Hantzopoulos said of his long-term substitute, though he frowns at the label. "This is all her, all of her ideas, her creativity. She's literally built up this class. And kids are talking about this class, want to be in this class."

Hardy is just looking forward. Next, she hopes to bring a business club to the middle school, so her students might tap into competitions with other schools.

"I'm just trying to bring the most here," said the educator and mom with another child on the way. "These students are my cubs. It's tough love, like, I want them to understand nothing's going to be handed to you."

Back in the library, she got ready for the next group — poised to press play on her phone for the next Shark Tank theme drop.

"You never know what idea you have," she said. "It can be so small, but if it's something that's so different, that somebody wants — it can be something."

Dameshe Hardy is leading her own classroom at Alexis I. du Pont Middle School in Greenville this 2023-24 school year, the building's first introduction to business and marketing course.

