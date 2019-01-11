Why You Should Like Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited’s (HKG:2382) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2382) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sunny Optical Technology (Group):

0.26 = CN¥3.0b ÷ (CN¥20b – CN¥7.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has an ROCE of 26%.

View our latest analysis for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Does Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s ROCE appears to be 26%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 18%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

SEHK:2382 Last Perf January 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

How Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has total assets of CN¥20b and current liabilities of CN¥7.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.