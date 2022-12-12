Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

Editor OilPrice.com
·6 min read

Earlier in the year, supertanker freight rates hit record levels as traders scrambled to park crude in storage to take advantage of a record gap between spot and future prices shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Freight rates for very large crude-oil carriers (VLCC) along the Middle East Gulf to China route reached as high as $180,000 a day while VLCC time charter rates for floating storage jumped to as much as $120,000 per day.

But the situation has now reversed with supertanker rates plunging sharply. According to Bloomberg, ships capable of hauling 2 million barrels of crude are now earning about $38,000 a day, down 62% from just weeks ago after OPEC+ cut production and reduced releases from US reserves lowered seaborne volumes, Bloomberg reports.

Clearly OPEC+ cuts and waning SPR releases would both be short-term volume headwinds. They cut production from the first of November and you would expect some lag, and we are seeing activity in the Middle East cooling off somewhat. That’s the simple explanation,”Lars Bastian Ostereng, an analyst at Arctic Securities has told Bloomberg.

Lower freight rates are encouraging some crude to travel longer distances. For instance, Bloomberg has reported that a South Korean refiner bought 2 million barrels of U.S. crude for March arrival. Meanwhile, offers for long-haul U.S. cargoes for delivery to Asia have declined partly due to lower shipping costs.

But things could not be more different in the natural gas arena.

Energy Crisis Sparks Mad Dash For Floating LNG Terminals

Demand for LNG floating storage and regasification units (LNG-FSRUs) has increased sharply this year, with Europe facing an energy supply squeeze as Russia has progressively cut pipeline gas flows.

Demand for LNG imports has intensified after the ruptures on the key Nord Stream pipeline system quashed any prospect of Russia turning its gas taps back on. This has forced dozens of countries in Europe to turn to FSRUs or floating LNG terminals, which are essentially mobile terminals that unload the super-chilled fuel and pipe it into onshore networks.

Currently, there are 48 FSRUs in operation globally, with Rystad Energy revealing that all but six of them are locked into term charters.

According to energy think-tank Ember, the EU has lined up plans for as many as 19 new FSRU projects at an estimated cost of €9.5bn.

The biggest beneficiaries are Korean shipbuilding, for whom FSRUs are a major revenue-generator. Korea is the definitive world leader in this field. According to local media, Korean shipbuilders managed to book 46% more orders so far, YoY. And the government’s goal is for the country to grab 75% of the market share by 2030.

The setup couldn’t be better. With the supply of these vessels so tight, the cost of charters into Germany has doubled year-on-year to $200,000 a day.

Last year there was a surplus of FSRUs and this year there is a deficit. Up until now there have been sufficient vessels in the market, but as most have now been taken, it’s becoming more challenging,” Per Christian Fett, the global head of LNG at shipbrokers Fearnley LNG in Oslo, has told Bloomberg.

Texas-based Excelerate Energy Inc. is sending three FSRUs to Europe with combined throughput capacity to import 15 billion cubic meters of gas, or about 10% of the pipeline and LNG imports from Russia in 2021. Demand for the terminals in Europe is so strong that it could make it less affordable for emerging nations to use FSRUs for their own needs. “The risk is real that underutilized facilities in other regions of the world could be relocated to Europe, existing charter terms permitting,”Kaushal Ramesh, a senior analyst at consultant Rystad Energy, has said.

New Dutch terminal

The Netherlands has taken its first delivery of LNG at a new terminal, boosting Europe’s efforts to wean itself off Russian gas. Previously, the Netherlands could only import LNG through Rotterdam; however, that has changed with the commissioning of two FSRUs, the Golar Igloo and Eemshaven LNG, moored in Eemshaven. The FSRU project was completed in record time Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. With the pair of floating ships now supplying gas to the landlocked Czech Republic and Germany.

The arrival of the new LNG terminal is an important step not only for the Netherlands, but for the whole of Europe to completely phase out the dependence on energy from Russia as quickly as possible,” Rob Jetten, Dutch minister for climate and energy, has declared. FRSUs offer the quickest and most efficient way for Europe to end its reliance on the pipelines that bring in large quantities of natural gas from Russia.

Europe has been working hard to wean itself off Russian energy commodities ever since the latter invaded Ukraine. The European Union has banned Russian coal and plans to block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in a bid to deprive Moscow of an important source of revenue to wage its war in Ukraine.

But ditching Russian gas is proving to be more onerous than Europe would have hoped for. Whereas supplies of Russian pipeline gas--the bulk of Europe’s gas imports before the Ukraine war--are down to a trickle, Europe has been hungrily scooping up Russian LNG. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the bloc’s imports of Russian liquefied natural gas jumped by 41% Y/Y in the year through August.

Russian LNG has been the dark horse of the sanctions regime,” Maria Shagina, research fellow at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, has told WSJ. Importers of Russian LNG to Europe have argued that the shipments are not covered by current EU sanctions and that buying LNG from Russia and other suppliers has helped keep European energy prices in check.

Source: WSJ

LNG Deluge

Maybe Europe’s LNG imports from Russia can be justified on a purely economic basis.

Natural gas prices in Europe have plunged over the past few weeks with CNBC reporting that a  “Wave of LNG tankers is overwhelming Europe in an energy crisis and hitting natural gas prices.” According to MarineTraffic via CNBC, 60 LNG tankers, or  ~10% of the LNG vessels in the world, are currently sailing or anchored around Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Iberian Peninsula.

It’s a fair bet that a good chunk of those vessels originated from the United States.

Europe’s natural gas demand has skyrocketed as the EU tries to lower its reliance on Russian natural gas following its invasion of Ukraine. Europe has displaced Asia as the top destination for the U.S. LNG, and now receives 65% of total exports. The EU has pledged to reduce its consumption of Russian natural gas by nearly two-thirds before the year’s end while Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have vowed to eliminate Russian gas imports outright. Unlike pipeline gas, supercooled LNG is much more flexible and can be shipped from far-flung regions, including the U.S. and Qatar.

Europe is not alone here. Shipping data has revealed that China has imported nearly 30% more gas from Russia so far this year, typically at a steep discount.

Thankfully, there’s a clear upside to imports of Russian LNG to Europe: the continent has managed to fill its gas stores well ahead of schedule, with Reuter’s gas meter revealing that 90% of the EU gas storage is currently filled.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.co

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • A Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) insider lowered their holding by 26% earlier this year

    Viewing insider transactions for Verizon Communications Inc.'s ( NYSE:VZ ) over the last year, we see that insiders...

  • An economic downturn is coming, but Michigan companies are doing more than ever to attract employees

    If West Michigan is an indicator of statewide attitudes, Michiganders don't have too much to fear yet. Employers across the board are still going to farther lengths than ever before to attract worker…

  • Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results

    The GOP nominees for three statewide positions in Arizona have filed lawsuits contesting the election results in the state after all three narrowly trailed their Democratic opponents in close races from last month’s midterm elections. Republican nominees Kari Lake, running for governor, Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, and Abe Hamadeh, running for attorney…

  • Argentina charged with disorder following fiery World Cup win over Netherlands

    Fifa are likely to hit Argentina with two separate disciplinary charges

  • Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian

    A group of Fort Myers Beach residents continues to search for answers. As we reported on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, they say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian, despite the fact other lots have received the go-ahead to rebuild.

  • NASA's Artemis 1 successfully splashes down

    NASA is celebrating the successful return of its Artemis 1 moonship. The unmanned Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific ocean about 350 miles south of San Diego. Mark Strassman reports.

  • Doc’s Prescription: Powell indicates Federal Reserve will slow rate increases in December

    A half-percentage-point increase is expected at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, indicating the Fed may be tapering its unprecedented series of increases

  • Thomas and Spieth beat Tiger and McIlroy 3&2 in The Match

    Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth dominated Tiger Woods and top-ranked Rory McIlroy on Saturday for a 3&2 victory in The Match, a made-for-television night event.

  • Russia will use Ukraine peace talks to buy time to rearm, says James Cleverly

    Russia cannot be trusted to enter into peace talks with Ukraine in good faith and will instead use them to buy time to rearm, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has warned.

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive

    For more than a decade, Chinese developers' debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country's shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge, that credit demand has collapsed - and so too has the single biggest revenue stream for shadow banks, also known as trust firms. China's shadow banking industry - worth about $3 trillion, roughly the size of Britain's economy - is scrambling for new business, including direct investment in companies, family offices and asset management.

  • Brittney Griner back on US soil

    The WNBA star has reunited with her wife after a prisoner swap as the White House faces backlash over release of the arms dealer.

  • Traffic stops and qualified immunity: How one group wants to change policing this session

    The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability has four priorities for 2023.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the November Consumer Price Index, and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce an increase in the federal funds rate.

  • 15 Countries That Produce the Most Oil in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 countries that produce the most oil in the world. If you want to see more countries that produce the most oil in the world, go directly to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Oil in the World. Crude oil, also known as oil in some […]

  • Why stock-market investors shouldn’t count on a ‘Santa Claus’ rally this year

    This Christmas, investors might want to bet on a lump of coal instead of Santa Claus delivering tangible stock-market gains to Wall Street.

  • Bitcoin Drifts Higher. The Fed’s Rates Decision Could Drive It to $18,000 or Unleash More Selling Pressure.

    Next week will be an eventful one for Bitcoin. Rising interest rates are a macro headwind to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • NASA’s Orion capsule splashes down, capping Artemis I mission

    STORY: NASA’s Orion capsule barreled through Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday…capping the inaugural mission of the U.S. Agency’s new Artemis lunar program – 50 years to the day after Apollo’s final moon landing.NASA COMMENTATOR ROB NAVIAS: "From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA's journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth."The splashdown capped a 25-day mission less than a week after passing about 79 miles above the moon in a lunar fly-by…The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule carried a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors.It plunked down in the ocean off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, demonstrating a high-stakes homecoming before flying its first crew of astronauts around the moon – which could come as early as 2024.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson:"We are adventurers, We are explorers, we always have a frontier, And that frontier is to continue exploring the heavens."Re-entry marked the single most critical phase of Orion’s journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield can withstand atmospheric friction and safely protect the astronauts that would be on board.The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a steppingstone to future human exploration of Mars.It also marks a major turning point for NASA, redirecting its human spaceflight program beyond low-Earth orbit after decades focused on space shuttles and the International Space Station.

  • Philippines protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos

    Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital on Saturday protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered at a public square in Manila before marching toward the presidential palace to demand justice for victims. Police estimated around 800 protesters took part in the rally, which coincided with International Human Rights Day.