Why support for criminal justice reform isn't the same as being anti-police

Anti-police sentiment is on the rise in America.

Calls to "defund the police" now grace the pages of the New York Times and are increasingly taken seriously in the media. At the local level, cities such as Seattle are cutting their police departments' funding and firing hundreds of officers en masse. One can't scroll through social media for long without coming across the hashtag #ACAB — "All Cops Are Bastards" — plastered across left-wing profiles and pages.

A growing faction on the left is making its disdain for law enforcement clear. But while many Americans may fall into a reflexively pro-police stance in the face of this hostility, they should still support reasonable criminal justice reform proposals.

The actual policy proposals of the mainstream criminal justice reform movement are not anti-police by any stretch.

A recent poll proves this beyond any doubt. Morning Consult surveyed police officers and found that many members of law enforcement themselves support mainstream reform proposals.

Consider the push to ban “no-knock” warrants, which allow police to execute searches without announcing themselves. These warrants sometimes lead to tragic misunderstandings such as the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The young woman died in March when a gunfight erupted after her confused boyfriend mistook the police for unknown intruders. Defenders of “no-knocks” insist they are vital for safely arresting dangerous criminals and that abolishing them endangers officers.

Police support reforms

Yet we now know this isn’t true. The Morning Consult polling found that 60% of officers themselves support the move to end “no-knocks,” and this surely wouldn’t be the case if the reform endangered law enforcement.

Similarly, this polling undercuts the argument in favor of preserving “qualified immunity.” Qualified immunity is a judicially invented legal doctrine. It shields police officers and other government officials from being sued in civil court if they violate citizens’ rights.

This liability shield allows government employees to get off the hook for egregious misconduct. For example, it allowed the prison guards who tied prisoner Larry Hope in the Alabama sun and taunted him with water to escape legal accountability for their actions.

According to USA TODAY, qualified immunity has also protected police officers who shot a 10-year-old, SWAT team members who threw gas grenades into an innocent woman’s home, an officer who body-slammed a woman for walking away from him, and many more abusive officials.

Opponents of reform insist that rolling back this liability shield for abusive officers would make it impossible for police to do their job and make it harder to recruit. Conservatives who support rolling back qualified immunity, such as Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., have been maligned as “anti-police” and “Marxist sympathizers.”

Yet, 57% of officers told pollsters that they should be able to be sued. Would a clear majority of officers back a reform that was actually “anti-police”?

Ban military equipment transfers

The polling also found overwhelming support among police officers for reforms that would bar the transfer of military-grade equipment to local law enforcement. Under the status quo, small-town police departments sometimes end up with armed vehicles, artillery, SWAT teams, and more — setting them up for overreach and overkill.

Conservatives such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have long called for limiting this practice. But defenders say it’s “anti-police” to take away the tools officers supposedly “need” to do their jobs. Once again, actual police officers say the opposite. In fact, officers were more likely than the public at large to support limiting the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement.

And the officers’ support for reform doesn’t stop there. Morning Consult also found majority support for transparency requirements such as mandating body and dashboard cameras.

This revelation sweeps the legs out from lingering opposition to reform.

Understandably, millions of well-meaning Americans have been hesitant to embrace criminal justice reform due to their support for police officers, who undoubtedly do a dangerous job for the public’s benefit. But concern for law enforcement shouldn’t stop voters from supporting mainstream criminal justice reform if it hasn’t stopped officers themselves from coming on board.

If anything, it’s “anti-police” to preserve the status quo.

Brad Polumbo is a journalist and fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education. Follow him on Twitter: @Brad_Polumbo

