Why Naftali Bennett's coalition of Israeli right-wingers and Arabs could swiftly fall apart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rothwell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas signing the coalition agreement on Wednesday night - GETTY IMAGES
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas signing the coalition agreement on Wednesday night - GETTY IMAGES

It was the political photo opportunity that many thought impossible: a centrist, a staunch right-winger and an Arab party leader sitting together, pens at the ready to sign an agreement on forming an Israeli government.

On the left of the photograph sits Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of Yesh Atid, who on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition that could oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a fortnight.

In the middle is Naftali Bennett, a Right-wing firebrand who dreams of expanding Israel's settlements and annexing up to sixty per cent of the West Bank. Mr Bennett is set to become the coalition's prime minister for two years, before rotating with Mr Lapid.

But the most surprising figure of all sits on the right of the photograph: Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist party Ra'am, which represents Israel's Arab minority.

Mr Abbas made history on Wednesday night as he became the first Arab politician to agree to joining an Israeli government - in contrast to previous Arab leaders who have only offered external support to Israeli coalitions.

The photograph is being hailed by Israeli commentators as a heart-warming emblem of co-existence between Israelis and Arabs. And it is undoubtedly a powerful and symbolic image.

Mansour Abbas is the first Arab politician to join an Israeli government - GETTY IMAGES
Mansour Abbas is the first Arab politician to join an Israeli government - GETTY IMAGES

But this political marriage could run aground very quickly indeed, as on the fundamental issues that define Israel's politics, its members are poles apart. In truth, they are united by one policy alone - unseating Mr Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

For starters, Mr Bennett's ambitions to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are anathema to Ra'am, which represents Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Mr Abbas has reportedly signed the agreement on the condition that in subsequent talks Mr Bennett offers concessions that will benefit Arabs in Israel. And this could be very difficult for staunch right-wingers in Yamina to swallow.

Among those demands, according to Israeli media reports, is the suspension of a law on illegal building permits that Arabs say is hampering construction in their communities.

Benjamin Netanyahu could challenge the coalition agreement in the courts - GETTY IMAGES
Benjamin Netanyahu could challenge the coalition agreement in the courts - GETTY IMAGES

Prior to signing up to the coalition, the right-wing New Hope party described that request as "impossible." And yet, it appears to be a condition for the coalition government going ahead.

Then there is the additional challenge of deciding on an economic policy for a coalition that unites free marketeers and left-wingers. This will be a central pillar of the so-called "change" government, which has said it will prioritise on rebuilding Israel's economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And perhaps the most significant threat of all is Mr Netanyahu himself, who continues to fight for his survival as prime minister. His right-wing Likud party is said to be exploring every option available that might sink the coalition at the last hurdle.

This could include legal challenges to the coalition or persuading some of its members to defect, which would scupper an already wafer-thin majority of 61 seats.

While the coalition was announced on Wednesday night, it may not be sworn in for another two weeks.

And that gives Mr Netanyahu, a political maestro with no equal in Israel, plenty of time to carefully plan his next move.

Recommended Stories

  • Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong

    LONDON (Reuters) -As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's bloodiest chapter in years played out last month, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund said it was dropping two Israeli companies from its investment portfolio on humanitarian grounds. A Shapir spokesman said the investment had been about $1 million, adding there was no Israeli company that did not "operate in or gain from" the West Bank territories.

  • Netanyahu likely out as Israel's prime minister after opposition forms new government coalition

    It appears Benjamin Netanyahu is likely out as Israel's prime minister after a group of opposition parties reached an agreement to form a new coalition government. Dan Raviv, Newsday columnist and author of "Spies Against Armageddon: Inside Israel's Secret Wars," joins CBSN to discuss how eight political parties reached a last minute agreement to form the new coalition.

  • Of 45 new COVID cases in Singapore, 35 in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (3 June) reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,145.

  • Herzog, scion of prominent Israeli family, elected president

    Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, was elected president Tuesday, a largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. Herzog is set to become Israel's 11th president after securing 87 votes in a secret ballot among the 120 members of the Knesset, or parliament. “I intend to be the president of everyone," Herzog said after the votes were tallied.

  • Explainer-Israel is set for a change of government. Who? When? Why?

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is on the verge of being toppled from power after more than a decade in office. The 71-year-old right-winger looks set to be ousted by an unlikely coalition of right-wing, centrist and other parties who clinched a deal to form a government that would break a period of unprecedented political deadlock that saw four elections in two years. NAFTALI BENNETT, 49, heads the ultra-nationalist party Yamina - "Rightwards".

  • Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire

    Iran's biggest navy warship sank on Wednesday (June 2).The country's highest-tonnage navy vessel, known as the Kharg, caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the port of Jask, where it was on a training mission. All of its crew members disembarked safely, following rescue operations that went on for hours.But efforts to save the ship itself were unsuccessful and it sank, according to Fars news agency.No further explanation has been given for the latest incident in the region of sensitive waterways. Though there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel there in the past. Iran has refused to recognize Israel since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. And Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence.Both parties have claimed they were targeted by the other in the last few months.

  • Isaac Herzog elected as Israel's 11th president

    Isaac Herzog was elected on Wednesay as the 11th president of Israel, winning more than two-thirds of the votes in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.Why it matters: The president of Israel gives would-be prime ministers the mandate to form a new government, highly important during the ongoing political crisis in Israel, and can also offer pardons — which could become relevant with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on trial for corruption.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Hormonal mom in 2nd trimester breaks down while watching ‘A Goofy Movie’: ‘Goofy is just such an amazing dad’

    "So they go on that road trip, but I don’t really think Max’s love language is actually quality time..."

  • Bibi’s Trying to Pull a Donald, and the GOP Is There For Him

    REUTERSIt appears that Benjamin Netanyahu is finally on his way out as Israel’s prime minister. With just minutes to spare ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid notified Israel’s president that he had formed a new government.But if Netanyahu's 12-year run is indeed at an end, expect key segments of the GOP to treat Bibi as though he had not lost power, much as they continue to venerate Donald Trump and look at Joe Biden’s victory as illegitimate.Israel has emerg

  • Nigerian police hunt for 200 kidnapped children

    Nigerian police are trying to track the route kidnappers took with about 200 children that were seized in a raid on an Islamic school. The attack took place in north-central Niger state, the authorities have ruled out paying a ransom.Officials say a warplane was also flying over the area to try to spot them while worried parents waited for news. Gunmen on motorbikes attacked the town on Sunday afternoon. One person was shot dead during the attack and another seriously injured.A local governor said they were trying to negotiate to see if the children could be returned. More than 700 students have been kidnapped for ransom since December. Taken by armed groups after raids on schools and universities in Nigeria's violent north. While the government denies paying ransoms it is widely believed they have in the past.

  • New York Democrat, 2 Trudeau Liberals push to reopen U.S.-Canada border

    Their drive adds to reopening pressure on governments from lawmakers on both sides of the border.

  • Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz joins coalition seeking to oust Prime Minister Netanyahu

    A coalition of Israeli opposition leaders, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, are facing a midnight deadline to reach a deal that would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declare a new government. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports from Tel Aviv.

  • Clippers can't contain Luka Doncic, lose Game 5 and control of series

    The Clippers again failed to win a home game in the playoff series with the Mavericks, who won Game 5 at Staples Center behind Luka Doncic's 42 points.

  • Rumor: Lakers believe Caruso will re-sign because of connection with LeBron

    Caruso may want to stay with the Lakers, but they are going to have to pay up.

  • Asian woman, 55, knocked out in unprovoked attack in NYC's Chinatown, police say

    Alexander Wright, 48, of Manhattan, was charged with one count of assault as a hate crime, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Luka Doncic, Mavericks escape Clippers to take 3-2 lead

    The Mavericks will head back to Dallas with a 3-2 lead after a 42-point night from Luka Doncic.

  • Ambassador whose wife claimed diplomatic immunity after slapping South Korean worker loses job

    Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier's wife was seen on security footage slapping an employee at a clothing store last month.

  • Everything We Know About That 'A Quiet Place 2' Ending

    Our palms are sweaty just thinking about it.

  • Nasa to launch baby squid to International Space Station

    The creatures are set to start their journey to the International Space Station on Thursday.

  • No love lost between Biden and Bibi, but what will new Israeli PM Bennett mean for the US?

    For President Joe Biden, with Benjamin Netanyahu likely out, Israel's next prime minister Naftali Bennett might pose a fresh geopolitical headache.