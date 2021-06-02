Why Naftali Bennett's coalition of Israeli right-wingers and Arabs could swiftly fall apart

Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas signing the coalition agreement on Wednesday night - GETTY IMAGES

It was the political photo opportunity that many thought impossible: a centrist, a staunch right-winger and an Arab party leader sitting together, pens at the ready to sign an agreement on forming an Israeli government.

On the left of the photograph sits Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of Yesh Atid, who on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition that could oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a fortnight.

In the middle is Naftali Bennett, a Right-wing firebrand who dreams of expanding Israel's settlements and annexing up to sixty per cent of the West Bank. Mr Bennett is set to become the coalition's prime minister for two years, before rotating with Mr Lapid.

But the most surprising figure of all sits on the right of the photograph: Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist party Ra'am, which represents Israel's Arab minority.

Mr Abbas made history on Wednesday night as he became the first Arab politician to agree to joining an Israeli government - in contrast to previous Arab leaders who have only offered external support to Israeli coalitions.

The photograph is being hailed by Israeli commentators as a heart-warming emblem of co-existence between Israelis and Arabs. And it is undoubtedly a powerful and symbolic image.

But this political marriage could run aground very quickly indeed, as on the fundamental issues that define Israel's politics, its members are poles apart. In truth, they are united by one policy alone - unseating Mr Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

For starters, Mr Bennett's ambitions to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are anathema to Ra'am, which represents Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Mr Abbas has reportedly signed the agreement on the condition that in subsequent talks Mr Bennett offers concessions that will benefit Arabs in Israel. And this could be very difficult for staunch right-wingers in Yamina to swallow.

Among those demands, according to Israeli media reports, is the suspension of a law on illegal building permits that Arabs say is hampering construction in their communities.

Prior to signing up to the coalition, the right-wing New Hope party described that request as "impossible." And yet, it appears to be a condition for the coalition government going ahead.

Then there is the additional challenge of deciding on an economic policy for a coalition that unites free marketeers and left-wingers. This will be a central pillar of the so-called "change" government, which has said it will prioritise on rebuilding Israel's economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And perhaps the most significant threat of all is Mr Netanyahu himself, who continues to fight for his survival as prime minister. His right-wing Likud party is said to be exploring every option available that might sink the coalition at the last hurdle.

This could include legal challenges to the coalition or persuading some of its members to defect, which would scupper an already wafer-thin majority of 61 seats.

While the coalition was announced on Wednesday night, it may not be sworn in for another two weeks.

And that gives Mr Netanyahu, a political maestro with no equal in Israel, plenty of time to carefully plan his next move.