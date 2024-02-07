Why survivors of sexual assault may take time to report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several proposed Michigan laws aim to give more time to sexual assault survivors to legally pursue their abuser.

The YWCA Western Central Michigan in Grand Rapids said some sexual assault survivors may take longer to come forward because they have many things they are thinking about, including how reporting their abuse will impact them and their loved ones.

“One of the things they are thinking about is what happened to me? They are often questioning themselves: what did I do to deserve this? We have a society that puts a lot of pressure on victims of sexual assault,” said Cherisse Mitchell, CEO of YWCA’S West Central Michigan chapter.

Besides pressure on themselves, another big reason survivors delay reporting is how they think it may affect those around them.

“A victim is mindful of all of the people impacted by it whether it is the children, their partner, their parents, their friends,” explained Mitchell.

She said for survivors of sexual abuse, the feelings of all the people they care about are packed into decisions they are often making about whether to report.

“Once someone chooses to report or disclose someone, there are so many more people who are involved,” said Mitchell.

Many organizations like the YWCA want to get involved to bring help and resources to sexual assault survivors and their families.

“We at organizations like the YWCA want to be able to say we gave you back autonomy. We want to give you back the power that was taken away from you,” Mitchell said.

“One step we see is some adults dealing with childhood abuse and one of the ways that they are processing it is going back to their 13-year-old self,” said Mitchell.

MORE MEASURES NEEDED TO PROTECT CHILDREN

“Are we screening properly for people engaging children, doing the appropriate background checks? Are we training what appropriate behavior with children looks like and what inappropriate behavior with children looks like? To say to a child, ‘Talk to someone you trust,’ it’s our job as adults to be there for them,” Mitchell said.

State lawmakers are working to increase laws to extend the statute of limitations or time limit on reporting sexual abuse. House Bill 4482 through HB 4487 would increase the statute of limitations, civil actions for criminal sexual conduct, extend the period of limitations and add grace period for past occurrences.

A bill package named “Justice for Survivors” includes two bills proposing to change the age at which a survivor can bring a civil action against their perpetrator from 28 years to 52 years.

Reporting a sexual abuser helps stop more abuse.

“That wellbeing for you may be justice and accountability through the justice system for the person who did this to you, it may not. we want to be a part of whatever that healing journey looks like,” said Mitchell.

The YWCA empowers women and children to advocate for themselves.

“What I would say to any survivor of sexual assault, child or adult, is that you didn’t deserve this … There are resources in the community that care about you,” Mitchell said.

