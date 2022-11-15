Why is suspect in U.Va. shootings charged with only second-degree murder?

Some eyebrows might have been raised Monday when it was announced that the suspect in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia was only charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three students, but it's a common charging tactic used by Virginia prosecutors.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is accused of killing D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all of whom played football at the school, university president Jim Ryan said. The names of two people who were wounded have not been released.

Jones, a student and former football player at Virginia, though he didn't appear in any games, was arrested Monday in Henrico County, about 75 miles southeast of Charlottesville. He is facing three charges of second-degree murder, as well as three charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Ledbetter spoke with The News Leader on Tuesday morning and explained the mindset of prosecutors when charging homicide suspects. It should be noted Ledbetter is not involved in the prosecution of Jones and is not speaking directly about his case.

Second-degree murder, also known as common law murder, is considered the "malicious killing of another," Ledbetter said. When a homicide suspect is at-large, like Jones was before his capture, and not all of the evidence has been collected, the prosecutor said authorities must place a charge that aligns with the facts and is serious enough to have the suspect held in custody once arrested. That's where second-degree murder comes into play.

"As a prosecutor, it's a charge that fits the facts as you know them off your preliminary investigation. That then gives you the flexibility, as you finally gather your evidence, to see exactly which charge is appropriate," Ledbetter said.

While investigators are in the evidence-gathering stage, Ledbetter said there still might not be enough information for a first-degree murder or aggravated murder charge, both of which must have premeditation. But the more serious murder charges also have ramifications in terms of how the case will unfold. Ledbetter said if a prosecutor opts for one of the two high-end murder charges, in Virginia the suspect is entitled to a preliminary hearing at the district court level. By charging second-degree murder, prosecutors can skip the preliminary hearing and directly indict the suspect, automatically kicking the case to the circuit court where it will be tried.

"If you charge first-degree murder, you got to go through preliminary hearing before you take that case to circuit court, but you can upgrade a charge by just direct indictment. If I charge (second-degree murder), it gives me two additional upward grades, either first-degree murder or aggravated murder if the facts fit," Ledbetter said.

He added, "I think as a trial attorney, you're better bringing the cases on up to circuit court so everything that you do — with respect to discovery, with respect to motions, with respect to evidentiary hearing — is a hearing that's on the record that is at the trial court level."

Another reason for avoiding a preliminary hearing in the lower court on the more serious murder charges, according to Ledbetter, is because a prosecutor might not yet know if they have the actual evidence for such charges.

"But you know you've got second-degree murder because remember, any murder that's malicious is presumed to be second-degree, and the use of a firearm gives you the presumption of malice under Virginia law," Ledbetter said. "So you know you've got a murder, and you know you've got malice because a gun was used. You've got a charge that fits the facts. You may have the option to upgrade when you gather more evidence."

Jones initial arraignment on his charges was postponed Tuesday, according to media reports.

