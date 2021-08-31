Why Suze Orman’s favorite investing method might cost you money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Sarnoff
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Why Suze Orman&#x002019;s favorite investing method might cost you money
Why Suze Orman’s favorite investing method might cost you money

Though Suze Orman is famously quick with a quip, the personal finance celeb usually tells investors to go slow and steady.

Orman is one of the biggest champions of dollar-cost averaging. Instead of investing all of your available money at once, this technique encourages you to invest equal portions on a regular basis over time.

It’s a less risky way to get into the stock market, Orman says. But a new analysis shows that dumping all of your cash in as soon as possible typically generates the strongest returns.

Here’s what the numbers have to say — and why the real answer isn’t always that simple.

The case for dollar-cost averaging

Plan save money to account in weekly dollar cost average term
lNattapongl / Shutterstock

Orman, a best-selling author and TV personality, says dollar-cost averaging (DCA) “puts time, your money and the market on your side.”

You might already be using DCA through a work retirement plan, like a 401(k), with a portion of each paycheck going into the account. And some popular investing apps allow people to use the same approach by setting up automatic deposits each week.

Say you decide to invest $100 per month into Gap stock. Today, that might buy four shares — but with DCA, you don’t make decisions based on how many shares you’re getting.

If the price crashes by 50% next month, that $100 can now buy eight shares. Sounds like a bargain! And if the price doubles instead? To offset the risk of buying too high, you’re now making a conservative purchase of only two shares.

“In times where the markets are very confusing and they're going up and down ... if you dollar-cost average and the markets go down and eventually the markets start to come back up again, you will make more money, most likely, than if you invested in one lump sum,” Orman said last year on her Woman & Money podcast.

A new study, however, says it doesn’t usually work out this way.

Quick off the starting block

Athlete female feet on starting block ready for a sprint start
Pavel1964 / Shutterstock

By sitting on extra cash for longer than necessary, Northwestern Mutual says, investors using DCA miss out on the growth that comes with more time in the market.

First, the financial services company looked at the rolling, 10-year returns of a $1 million investment in U.S. markets. Then it looked at how much you would make if you had spread that $1 million investment evenly over 12 months before waiting for the remaining nine years.

The company found that investing $1 million all at once generated better returns at the end of 10 years than dollar-cost averaging almost 75 percent of the time. That’s regardless of asset allocation.

“Essentially, the data support the adage: Time in the market beats timing the market. Investing (a) windfall immediately allows an investor to capture returns with all of their capital at the outset,” the report says.

In fact:

  • With a 100% fixed-income portfolio, lump sum investing outperformed dollar-cost averaging 90% of the time.

  • With a traditional 60/40 split, lump sum investing won 80% of the time.

  • And with a 100% stock portfolio, lump sum investing outperformed 75% of the time.

“Observations where lump-sum investing outperforms are associated with markets that trended higher over time, while dollar-cost averaging outperformed when the implementation occurred during markets that were trending lower,” the report says.

“Historically, there are more years where markets trend higher, which also leads to lump-sum investing outperforming.”

So what’s the right move?

Dreamy thoughtful African American businessman looking to aside, sitting at work desk with laptop, serious man pondering project plan or strategy, making difficult decision, solving problem
fizkes / Shutterstock

While history seems to support one investing style, the choice between lump sum and DCA isn’t an obvious one.

“Considering only historical data when making this investing decision ignores the behavioral and emotional side of investing,” says Matt Wilbur, senior director of advisory investments at Northwestern Mutual.

If the fear of investing a lot of money at once is keeping you from investing at all, you might benefit from the slow and steady method. DCA also beats holding on to your cash while you wait for a “good time” to invest, the study says.

And despite Orman’s passion for dollar-cost averaging — she even has a DCA calculator on her website — the financial guru acknowledges she would have recommended going all in back in 2007 and 2008, when the markets were crashing.

“But we're in uncertain times right now. So, if you don't know what to do, this is a way for you to invest, and in the long run, probably come out further ahead, especially if the markets are volatile,” she says on her podcast.

Put your strategy into action

Beautiful cute asian young businesswoman in the cafe, using mobile phone and drinking coffee smiling
Makistock / Shutterstock

Keep in mind, the decision about whether to use lump sum investing or DCA only applies if you actually have a lump sum to invest.

If you do, make sure to spread your big investment around to minimize risk. Check out one of today’s popular robo-advisors if you’re not sure how to craft a well-balanced, diversified portfolio.

If you prefer the advantages of dollar-cost averaging, or you don’t have a lot of money to spare right now, plenty of apps allow you to automate small, regular investments.

Some of these apps offer “fractional trading,” which allows you to buy portions of expensive shares like Apple or Tesla, no matter how small your monthly deposit is.

Another option is to choose an app that invests your “spare change,” rounding up day-to-day purchases to the nearest dollar and investing the difference.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What an A.I.-based stock picker says about the market as delta variant delays ‘return to office’

    The spread of the coronavirus delta variant poses the biggest threat to emerging-market economies, while a delayed “return-to-office” environment is a positive for earlier pandemic winners and residential real estate, according to a platform that uses artificial intelligence to screen stocks.

  • Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

    When you make your retirement plans, chances are good you'll expect Social Security to be an important source of financial support. To make sure you aren't left in dire financial straits because you have an overly rosy perception of Social Security, make sure these four realities of the benefits program don't come as a surprise. If you're counting on Social Security to be the only income source you need to retire, you are in for a very unpleasant wake-up call.

  • Bears Beware: Corporate Insiders Warming Up to Their Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- From stretched valuations to Federal Reserve tapering and a resurgence of Covid virus variants, there is no shortage of worries for stock investors. But anyone feeling tempted to bail might consider this: executives in charge of U.S. companies are stepping up their purchases. Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signaled the bear-market bottom in March 2020, are not afraid of chasing the record-setting rally. More than 1,000 corporate executives and officers have snapped up

  • Best REIT ETFs for Q4 2021

    Real estate exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold baskets of securities in the real estate sector, providing investors with a less expensive way to invest in the industry compared to other options. These funds often focus specifically on real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are securitized portfolios of real estate properties.

  • Shoppers Say This Versatile $18 Amazon Dress 'Fits Like a Dream' and Gets Them 'So Many Compliments'

    The belted style comes in 10 colors

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on...

  • PayPal's Venmo is morphing into a 'super app': BofA

    PayPal's Venmo is set to become an even more formidable player in the payments space in the next several years, according to Bank of America.

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • 6 things to do right now for a great lawn next year, according to a landscaper

    Most people think that lawn care begins in the spring, but it actually starts in late summer. Here's what you need to know, from seeding to weeding.

  • Ashley Graham Bares It All In New Bare Baby Bump Instagram Photo

    Ashley Graham delivered a stunning nude Instagram photo and it’s the content we need to get our week going! “Uh oh she’s naked again,” the supermodel captioned her latest photo, which depicted her wearing nothing against a tropical backdrop, her arm covering her breasts. Graham is expecting baby number two (she and husband Justin Ervin […]

  • 'A very magical place he goes:' Alexander Zverev latest to question Stefanos Tsitsipas’ bathroom breaks

    A day after Andy Murray went ballistic about Stefanos Tsitsipas’ long restroom breaks in the middle of matches, Alexander Zverev continued to pile on.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Ethereum Is Breaking Out — How Far Can It Rally Now?

    Ethereum is hitting its highest level since May and has almost doubled from the July low. Here's how to trade the potential breakout now.

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • How Nio's Norway Market Entry Is Unfolding

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced its foray into Norway in early May, marking its first-ever overseas expansion. Since then, the automaker has moved at a fast pace. Here's a timeline. • Mid-June: Nio disclosed it received the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV, signaling the receipt of the official nod for mass production and license plate registration in all EU countries. • Early July: The first batch of Nio home charging piles and superchargers were shipped to Norway, with the g

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]