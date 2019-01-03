Why Swiss Prime Site AG’s (VTX:SPSN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Swiss Prime Site AG’s (VTX:SPSN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Swiss Prime Site’s P/E ratio is 17.97. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CHF17.97 for every CHF1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Swiss Prime Site

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Swiss Prime Site:

P/E of 17.97 = CHF79.55 ÷ CHF4.43 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CHF1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Swiss Prime Site’s earnings per share grew by -3.2% in the last twelve months. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 5.8%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Swiss Prime Site’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.6) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Swiss Prime Site’s P/E.

SWX:SPSN PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Swiss Prime Site’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Swiss Prime Site’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Swiss Prime Site’s net debt is 83% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Swiss Prime Site’s P/E Ratio

Swiss Prime Site has a P/E of 18. That’s around the same as the average in the CH market, which is 17. While it does have considerable debt, the market seems to be reassured by recent growth in earnings per share.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.