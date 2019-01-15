Here’s why Synnovia PLC’s (LON:SYN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Synnovia PLC (LON:SYN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Synnovia:

0.13 = UK£4.8m ÷ (UK£72m – UK£26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Synnovia has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Synnovia’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Synnovia’s ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Chemicals industry. Independently of how Synnovia compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, Synnovia currently has an ROCE of 13% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.2%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Synnovia.

Synnovia’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Synnovia has total assets of UK£72m and current liabilities of UK£26m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Synnovia has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Synnovia’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.