Why Systemair AB (publ)'s (STO:SYSR) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Systemair AB (publ)'s (STO:SYSR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Systemair has a P/E ratio of 19.6. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SEK19.6 for every SEK1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Systemair:

P/E of 19.6 = SEK121.5 ÷ SEK6.2 (Based on the year to April 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Systemair Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Systemair has a higher P/E than the average (17.4) P/E for companies in the building industry.

OM:SYSR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 25th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Systemair shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Systemair increased earnings per share by a whopping 40% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 16% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 6.0% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Systemair's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 32% of Systemair's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Systemair's P/E Ratio

Systemair's P/E is 19.6 which is above average (15.9) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.