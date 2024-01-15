Why Can’t Gizelle Bryant Bury the Hatchet With Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett?

Gizelle Bryant says Karen Huger, Ashley Darby and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan are able to have adult conversations with her where they listen to one another and hash things out. She adds that they’re accountable for everything that they’ve done to her and calls herself “Miss Apology” in her conflicts with the women. Gizelle explains that Karen, Ashley and Charrisse are able to receive her apologies so that they can move forward in their friendships, but it doesn’t work like that with Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett.

