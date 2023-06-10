Why can’t we stop burglaries? It’s all about jealousy and wokery

Police van - Heathcliff O'Malley

One day a few years ago, returning home to the flat I was renting in Brockley, south-east London, I noticed my bike was gone. The lock had been cut and off it went. Oh well, I thought miserably, nothing to be done. A few days later, someone had broken in and pinched the passports and laptops of all our neighbours, picking locks with a credit card. Our door had been double locked so we’d been spared. Not one of them planned on calling the police.

This is the level of policing, indeed the level of interest in the “order” part of “law and order”, that the citizens of the United Kingdom have come to accept. For Brits who have been robbed at home or elsewhere, them’s the breaks, and have been for years. Never mind that having your home broken into can be deeply upsetting and violating – and when family heirlooms are pinched, truly traumatic. But because burglary seems to have stopped being deemed a serious crime, those who steal and vandalise get away with it, and it’s tough luck for their victims.

Now we hear with great fanfare that, finally, after months of dithering, all 43 of Britain’s constabularies have met their pledge to send officers to every home burglary scene, a measure that should improve the dismal figure from the Office for National Statistics that only 4.8 per cent of burglars, pre-pledge, were charged or cautioned. In some constabularies, prosecution rates were less than 2 per cent.

But are we really meant to be grateful for this? Most of us have lost faith in the police’s ability to actually solve anything, or punish anyone, so the latest pledge smacks of being too little too late.

It’s not even guaranteed that sending officers to the scene will lead to more burglars being caught. Here’s what I think will happen. The police will dutifully come round after a break-in. They’ll bring lots and lots of paperwork with them, and after the jamboree of form-filling, or perhaps before it, they’ll look at the lock and advise the victim to get a better one. Many people will feel blamed for not doing enough to prevent break-ins.

So why does the force no longer take burglaries seriously? I suspect this situation hasn’t developed out of mere police laziness, but that there are deep institutional reasons, namely an ill-starred homage to critical race theory, which looks for “structures of power” arrayed against helpless individuals in a racist state.

Clearly, there was a need for a dramatic clean-up of racism, which certainly marred the face of the Metropolitan Police, in particular, for decades. But the backlash against institutional racism, swept up in the tornado of social justice ideology, has also resulted in a misleading and harmful fixation with the idea of “proportion” – as if criminals would only act according to their demographic footprint, all things being equal.



Thus we hear much about the “disproportionate” number of ethnic minorities who enter the penal system – and with it, the assumption that this “disproportion” must always reflect racism. As a result, instead of tackling the underlying social causes for elevated crime in some communities – which is work that requires moral boldness, not just woke bleeding hearts, as well as, of course, patience and creative thinking – some seem to believe that we should let crimes continue unpunished and undeterred. After all, it would be racist to do otherwise.



The police and the Government seem to spend much more energy looking for “isms” than taking crime – and its victims – seriously. A 2021 Home Affairs select committee report goes into pearl-clutching mode over a “worrying decline of confidence in the police among some BME communities”.



The notion that BME communities may also share exactly the same distrust as every other community because they can’t count on the police for protection, is not of interest. Meanwhile, the report’s sententious capitalising of “White” and “Black” provides evidence of woke capture.



In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, some argued that since the police were inherently an arm of a white-racist state, all their actions – even by black officers – were racist and only served to provoke more violence. There was an implication, too, that those who call the police after being robbed are not far off indulging in “white privilege” for demanding a response to the theft of their possessions. Deranged such thinking may be. But like almost every other American culture war issue, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some of this thinking has also taken root here.

And the rot isn’t all coming from on high. Britain has become an inheritance tax-loving, spitefully anti-wealth country, where there is great wariness of anything that smacks of wealth transfer: granny’s silver earrings included. Add to that that burglary is, after all, a crime of property, of goods bought on the dirty capitalist marketplace, and you begin to wonder if some people secretly think thieves are all actually modern-day Robin Hoods.

Those who instead dream of a well-ordered society have an immense task ahead of us to get the police to take crime seriously.

I’d be amazed if the latest announcement regarding burglaries actually translates into arrests and convictions. Nevertheless, it is an absolute necessity that we get there. For it is most of all in the interests of the most vulnerable in our society, who cannot defend themselves and, in many ways, have always been the greatest victims of woke-think.

