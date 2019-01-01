Why Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) Could Be Your Next Investment

I’ve been keeping an eye on Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe TLRD has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a notable dividend-paying company with a a great track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Tailored Brands here.

6 star dividend payer and undervalued

TLRD delivered a bottom-line expansion of 11% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to significant returns, with earnings far outstripping equities by more than double, which is what investors like to see! TLRD’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the specialty retail industry, TLRD is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that TLRD is potentially underpriced.

NYSE:TLRD Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that TLRD is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 5.1%. TLRD has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NYSE:TLRD Historical Dividend Yield January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For Tailored Brands, I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TLRD’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TLRD’s outlook. Financial Health: Are TLRD’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TLRD? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

