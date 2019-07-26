Why I Like Talbros Automotive Components Limited (NSE:TALBROAUTO)

Talbros Automotive Components Limited (NSE:TALBROAUTO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of TALBROAUTO, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Talbros Automotive Components here.

Adequate balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, TALBROAUTO has grown its earnings by 15%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did TALBROAUTO outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Auto Components industry expansion, which generated a 4.3% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. TALBROAUTO's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TALBROAUTO manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TALBROAUTO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.25x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:TALBROAUTO Income Statement, July 26th 2019

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, TALBROAUTO is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.6%.

NSEI:TALBROAUTO Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019

