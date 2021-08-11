Why is the Taliban on such a winning streak, and can the tide be turned?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nabih Bulos
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taliban fighters and Afghans gather around the body of a member of the security forces who was killed, inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country&#39;s 34 in the insurgents&#39; hands amid the U.S. withdrawal. The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Taliban fighters and Afghans gather Wednesday around the body of a member of Afghan security forces who was killed in the southwest city of Farah. (Mohammad Asif Khan / Associated Press)

It’s been a punishing few days for Afghanistan’s U.S.-created and -supported army.

Since Friday, the Taliban has overrun bastions of government control, snatching more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals on its way to controlling an estimated 65% of the country. On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani raced to the country’s north to rally a defense of besieged Mazar-i-Sharif, the country’s fourth-largest city.

With U.S. forces set to complete their pullout in less than three weeks, the Taliban’s breakneck advance has many observers asking: After two decades and billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and its partners to create effective Afghan fighting forces, what happened? And can they stop the Taliban from taking over the entire country?

Here's a look at the situation.

'Ghost' fighters

On paper, the Taliban should be no match for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, known as the ANDSF. According to the latest report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, a U.S. government watchdog, the ANDSF comprises 300,699 security personnel, including army, police and air force members. Around one-fifth of them are highly trained special forces operatives; then there are undisclosed figures for CIA-trained paramilitary groups as well as militias associated with the country’s warlords.

The Taliban, the SIGAR report estimated, has around 75,000 fighters.

But those figures should be treated with skepticism. Corruption, which infects the Afghan security forces just as much as it does the government, means there are “ghost” soldiers and police — personnel who either never show up or never existed but are on the books so that officials can pocket their salaries.

It’s difficult to estimate the scale of the problem, but in 2019, a new payroll system purged more than 10% from the rolls. A year later, another SIGAR report found a gap of some 58,478 personnel between recorded and actual strength levels.

The problem is worse among the Afghan police, especially in the country's south. SIGAR reported in 2020 that, in the southern provinces — areas of pro-Taliban sentiment — anywhere from 50% to 70% of police positions were for personnel who didn’t exist. (That report also found that half of them use drugs.)

“For a long time, people in the U.S. and the NATO advisory mission have known that the Afghan police are notoriously corrupt ,” said Andrew Watkins, senior analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group. He added that although the new payroll system had gone some way toward improving the situation, commanders were now skimming off their subordinates' salaries.

“Whatever solution there has been for corruption, corruption has found a way,” he said.

Uneven abilities

When asked last month if he trusted the Taliban, President Biden brushed off the question, saying instead that he trusted "the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better-trained, better-equipped, and … more competent in terms of conducting war.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and President Biden
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, and President Biden meet in the Oval Office in June. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

But only a portion of the military would meet that criteria, chief among them the special forces, which are estimated to include some 56,000 operatives. The performance of other sections of the military has been less encouraging, with many observers complaining of a lack of motivation to fight or of personnel acting as little more than placeholders.

“They’re meant to sit in checkpoints and act as a static representation of government presence,” Watkins said. “It’s understood that they don’t fight effectively — they’re certainly not advancing — and that they’re not an offensive force.”

That has led to an all-too-frequent routine on the battlefield: Special forces dislodge the Taliban from an area, only for it to be lost again a short time later when other security personnel — whether army, police or local militias — come in to secure those gains and flee before a Taliban counterattack.

Overreliance on air power

When these less-trained troops do fight, they’ve often looked to air support for cover. But much of that air power has come from the U.S. and its NATO allies, meaning that, as the U.S. draws down, local troops are having to rely more on the Afghan air force for close support, reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering.

The July SIGAR report said all aircraft types in the Afghan air force are flying “at least 25% over their recommended scheduled maintenance.” Crews, it said, “remain overtaxed” by an increasingly untenable operations tempo.

Just like U.S. and NATO troops, Western contractors who are meant to service the aircraft and repair battle damage are also “going to zero,” meaning they are set to depart the country by Aug. 31, with still no concrete plans as to how the air force will be maintained. That’s especially detrimental to the UH-60 Black Hawks, helicopters that are used for everything from repulsing Taliban onslaughts to casualty evacuation to resupply.

Logistical hurdles

Perhaps the biggest problem facing the ANDSF isn’t training or equipment but logistics. The Taliban’s control of rural areas has also come with more than 80% of the country’s highways in its hands. That figure has only increased in recent days as the group has taken additional territory, such that any attempt to resupply the thousands of army and police bases and checkpoints must be done almost exclusively by air.

In other words, every bullet, every mortar shell, every gallon of fuel and often every carton of eggs has to be brought in by already overstretched air force crews. And the greater the distance from Kabul or primary bases in Kandahar and elsewhere, the more likely the outpost will fall.

That’s why, for several Afghan officials, including one former high-ranking security head who spoke on condition of anonymity, the recent losses have come as no surprise.

“The ANDSF is very scattered, and it can’t choose its own battlefield," he said. "The Taliban chooses the battlefield. That meant the ANDSF had to shrink its presence.”

Can the government turn things around?

It depends. Earlier this month, Ghani, the president, presented a security plan that he vowed would bring the country back under government control within six months. The general outline of the plan has the army defending strategic targets while the Afghan police provide security inside major urban areas.

But another, less-discussed aspect of the plan includes empowering former strongmen, including figures with a dark record in Afghan’s conflict-filled history. Ghani's visit to Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday was an effort to organize a defense of the city with strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and notorious militia leader Abdul Rashid Dostum. There have been reports that Ghani has promised the two leaders air support as well as assistance from the special forces corps to claw back northern territories.

Could the U.S. get involved again?

Biden has poured cold water on that idea, despite the staggering pace of losses hitting the Afghan army.

“We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces. … I’ll insist we continue to keep the commitments we made, providing close air support, making sure that their air force functions and is operable, resupplying their forces with food and equipment and paying all their salaries," Biden said in a White House briefing Tuesday. "They've got to want to fight.”

As for withdrawing U.S. troops within the space of just a few months, “I do not regret my decision,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban now control 'over half of Afghanistan'

    The United Nations has warned that reports of violation and civilian casualties in Afghanistan by Taliban fighters may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.The stark warning comes as the Taliban tighten their grip on captured territory in the country, now controlling 65% of it, a European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10).President Ashraf Ghani has called on regional strongmen to support his government following a stunning string of Taliban gains after U.S.-led foreign forces pulled out.U.N. human rights office spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani, warned of the worsening situation. "Civilian casualties are continuing to mount and reports of violations that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity continued to emerge. We all know that urban warfare results in scores of civilians being killed. We have seen it before, too many times. In Afghanistan, since the 9th of July in four cities alone, and these are Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz, at least 183 civilians have been killed and 1,181 have been injured, including children."Taliban and government officials have confirmed that the Islamist group has overrun six provincial capitals in recent days. The European Union official said on Tuesday (August 10) about 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced in recent months and there has been an increase in numbers attempting to flee. Shamdasani said those who remain are terrified."The people of Afghanistan are speaking of their deep fears of a return to the worst of the human rights violations of the past. Women, minorities, human rights defenders, journalists as well as others who are particularly vulnerable need particular protection. There are very real risks of renewed atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities."The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month, under a deal agreed with the Taliban. In return the Taliban has promised not the attack foreign forces as they withdraw but has not agreed a ceasefire with government forces.

  • India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens

    India sent a military plane to northern Afghanistan on Tuesday to pull out its citizens, officials said, as fighting raged between Afghan security forces and the advancing Taliban. The Indian government shut its consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, and urged its diplomats and Indian citizens to take the special flight home. Islamist Taliban fighters have overrun six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south of Afghanistan.

  • Space manufacturing startup Varda inks deal with Rocket Lab for three spacecraft

    Only a few weeks after announcing a $42 million Series A, Varda has signed a deal with launch company Rocket Lab for three Photon spacecraft to support the startup’s initial missions. The first spacecraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023, with the second to follow later that year and the third in 2024. It’s an aggressive schedule for the eight-month-old Varda and would mark the company’s first three manufacturing missions to space.

  • Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

    A Samsung tablet obtained by the BBC unveils chilling details of how mercenaries fought in Libya’s war.

  • Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill

    The Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's agenda. (Aug. 10)

  • U.S. Senate pivots to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03, which the 100-member chamber passed in a 69-30 vote, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. With a razor-thin majority in the Senate, Democrats pivoted quickly to a budget resolution containing spending instructions for the multi-trillion-dollar follow-up package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09.

  • More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

    The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country's northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said. (August 11)

  • US peace envoy pushes to isolate Taliban should they take power by force

    The United States is formulating a plan to isolate the Taliban internationally should they take control of Afghanistan.

  • British Embassy Staffer Arrested in Germany After Selling Secret Documents to Russia, Cops Say

    Reuters/Fabrizio BenschA British embassy staffer has been detained in Germany after allegedly being caught selling documents to Russian intelligence agents.The man, who has only been identified as ‘David S,’ was arrested Tuesday after being trailed by both British and German authorities. German federal prosecutors described the man as a 57-year-old employee at the British Embassy in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and alleged that he received an unspecified amount of money to hand papers to Russia.“O

  • He’s not a flight attendant, but plays one on the internet. Duct tape spoof goes viral.

    At least one person finds the outbreak of unruly passengers on board flights funny.

  • Halsey Shares Tracklist For Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

    Produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the new record is due out on August 27.

  • Michael Spavor: Canadian jailed for 11 years in China on spying charges

    His sentencing is the latest development in a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Peru central bank chief Velarde to stay for another term -source

    Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde has agreed to stay on for an extra term, a source familiar with his decision said on Monday, a move poised to calm markets rattled by the election of the country's new left-wing president. "Julio Velarde has agreed to continue in the role and is following the conversations to define the members of the bank's board," said the source, who declined to be identified because the decision has not yet been made public. A central bank representative was not immediately available for comment.

  • Biden addresses inflation and gas prices as he pitches "Build Back Better" agenda

    The fate of a $3.5 trillion Biden administration proposal that would overhaul social spending remains unclear.

  • To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal

    President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani at the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on June 25, 2021. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)The Taliban continue to gain territory in their bloody insurgency to seize control of Afghanistan. Recently, Taliban leaders said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s removal is a condition for ending the conflict. If a mutually acceptable candidate were named to replace Ghani, a Taliban spokesman told The Associated Press in late July 2021, the ins

  • StanChart CEO says companies must act on climate change, can't bank on governments

    Companies should not rely on governments to reach agreement at a global summit on climate change this year, but rather take more action themselves, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said on Tuesday. "Governments have not nailed this problem," Winters said at an online industry event. He added that while he was optimistic going into COP26, "we have to prepare for the eventuality either there isn't agreement or there is agreement but the enforcement mechanisms are weak."

  • Can Eating More Protein Help You Lose Weight? Here's What the Science Says

    Protein is proven to help you shed pounds. That doesn’t mean simply eating more of it and calling it a day.

  • This Democratic Governor Has Two Thoughts on Andrew Cuomo and That’s It

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has had his hands full since 2020 between COVID-19 mandates and working with Jared Kushner and the Trump administration on securing PPE and ventilators for his state. Then came the sexual harassment allegations and a subsequent bombshell report leveled at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, he shares his thoughts on all of the above. As far as the Cuomo situation is concerned, he just has two

  • Millions of kids get suspended or expelled each year – but it doesn't address the root of the behavior

    Kids who've had traumatic experiences are more likely to act out at school. LumiNola/E+ Collection via Getty ImagesEach school year, nearly 3 million K-12 students get suspended and over 100,000 get expelled from school. The offenses range from simply not following directions, to hitting or kicking, to more serious behaviors like getting caught with drugs or a weapon. And it starts early in students’ education – it’s not uncommon for preschoolers as young as 3 years old to be suspended or expell

  • US warns Middle East allies not to give China a military base

    President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to block China’s efforts to establish a military base in the Middle East by warning regional powers that such a partnership with Beijing would jeopardize their security relationship with the United States.