Why I Like Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:1181)

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:1181) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1181, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Tang Palace (China) Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

1181 has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, 1181 delivered an impressive double-digit return of 23%. Unsurprisingly, 1181 surpassed the Hospitality industry return of 7.9%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. 1181's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that 1181 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1181 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2.36x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1181 Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

For Tang Palace (China) Holdings, I've compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

