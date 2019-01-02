Why Target Stock Could Soar in 2019

Shares of retailer Target (NYSE: TGT) started off 2018 on the right foot. The stock was up as much as 36% at one point during the year, driven higher by extremely strong results. Not only were the company's stores performing well, but the online business accelerated dramatically, and tax cuts helped to boost the bottom line.

Unfortunately for Target investors, a late-year tumble erased essentially all those gains. Target stock ended 2018 roughly unchanged, despite all the positive developments for the retailer throughout the year.

2019 could be a different story if Target can keep up the momentum. Rapid e-commerce growth could convince the market that the end-of-the-year swoon was unwarranted. If Target can keep digital sales growing at a brisk pace, the stock could recover in a big way this year.

Making the right moves

If there's one word that sums up Target's 2018, it's aggressiveness. After not having much of an online strategy at all, Target made some big changes last year that set the stage for accelerating online growth.

Target rolled out free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more in March, waiving that minimum for those paying with the company's REDcard. Two months later, Target revamped its Restock next-day home essentials delivery service. For a fee of $2.99, or $0 for REDcard holders, shoppers can order up to 45 pounds of household items, including non-perishable groceries, and have them delivered the next day. There was originally no minimum order size, but Restock now requires a $35 purchase. Even so, it still beats Amazon Prime Panty on speed and price.

Target also bet on same-day delivery by acquiring Shipt at the very end of 2017. The same-day grocery delivery service is now available in more than 250 markets and uses 1,400 stores to fulfill orders. Target has big plans for the service in 2019. TechCrunch reported last month that Target plans to offer all major product categories through Shipt sometime this year, which will make it a full-blown Amazon Prime Now competitor. And since orders are fulfilled directly from stores, there's no need for Target to build out a vast network of distribution centers.

Target's online push has paid off, with digital sales growth greatly accelerating in the past couple of quarters: