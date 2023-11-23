Why tax cuts might point to a spring election

Rishi Sunak and his inner circle will asking ‘If we call an early election, do we think we can win?’

First things first. Only a tiny handful of people actually know how seriously Rishi Sunak is considering an early general election. And even they, in all likelihood, have not yet decided.

The latest the next election must be held is January 2025. It is widely assumed Downing Street is aiming for autumn 2024. An early election would therefore mean spring 2024.

If the Tories go for spring, the obvious month is May 2024. Why? Because the local elections are then and politicians think voters do not like being dragged to the polls twice in quick succession. Which is important, because it means that even if Mr Sunak and his team decide to go early we are still almost half a year away from when a spring election would be held.

Look back at the last recent snap elections. Boris Johnson in 2019 and Theresa May in 2017. Those decisions were only locked in just a few days before the announcements.

Even if, in both scenarios, they had been considered for months, the final call was made pretty close to when it was made public, according to those closely involved in the decisions.

So a final call on whether to go in the spring or autumn has probably not been made. But let’s set that to one side for a moment.

Reasons to go early

For those gazing into crystal balls and wondering what next, it can be argued that the Autumn Statement made a spring election more likely.

Why? For one, the timing of the biggest personal tax cut announced by Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, on Wednesday of a 2 per cent reduction in the main rate of National Insurance.

Normally, tax changes announced in autumn statements take effect the following April, when the next financial year kicks in, but Mr Hunt has ensured this tax cut be implemented from Jan 6.

This means that come spring, the 27 million people benefitting from the tax cut will have been seeing the impact in their pay packets for months, potentially thanking the Tories for the saving.

Secondly, there is economic growth.

When Mr Sunak took over, the big-picture, best-case scenario on the economy and how that matched election campaigning went as follows: calm the markets, get inflation down, pivot in approach halfway through, start cutting tax, claim credit for soaring growth and argue “stick with the Tories to not risk the recovery”.

However something changed on Wednesday. Economic growth is now not expected to bounce back next year, and the year after as well, as had been forecasted. Growth in 2024 is now forecast to be 0.7 per cent, which is down from the 1.8 per cent predicted back in the spring. So that means much lower growth is expected in the election year.

In fact, if that forecast proves true, there has not been lower economic growth in any election year since 1992. Added to that, the growth forecast for 2025 has also been downgraded.

So the idea that the Tories could hold the election later in 2024, hoovering up the political benefit for a soaring economy, has been weakened. In other words, going late is less attractive.

Thirdly, there are underlying economic numbers. Mr Hunt had the spare cash – “fiscal headroom” to use the jargon – to spend money. A repeat is not guaranteed for the spring Budget.

Around half of the remaining £13 billion he has held back will likely be spent on keeping fuel duty cuts, something that is universally expected. Economic conditions could worsen too.

There are lots of unpredictable factors on that front. But in short, Mr Hunt had money for a pre-election giveaway package this week. He may not be able to do another one in his Budget next spring.

And then there are other eye-catching facts. For example, Isaac Levido, the Tory campaign manager in 2019 and again this time round, is expected to join Tory HQ permanently in January.

All of which, if you were constructing a case as to why the possibilities of an early election in spring not autumn next year appears more likely, you would point out.

Reasons to delay

But ‘more likely’ does not mean it will happen. George Osborne, the former chancellor centrally involved in Lord Cameron’s past election wins, captured the dynamic on Wednesday.

Mr Osborne said Mr Hunt was “opening the door to a May election”, but also added it was “unlikely” that the Prime Minister was going to walk through it.

One reason why stands out above all else. A huge, unavoidable fact that must sit front and centre in any discussion about whether the Tories will choose to call an early election.

The Conservatives are absolutely miles behind Labour in the opinion polls. Not by a little, but by a degree that if delivered at an election would result in a crushing defeat.

The average of the polls is the best way to track these things. Politico has a poll tracker which puts Labour on 44 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 24 per cent – a 20-point lead. For comparison, Sir Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997 that ushered in 13 years of rule saw Labour beat the Conservatives by 12.5 percentage points.

Polls always tighten before an election, so perhaps that comparison is unfair. But even so, it underscores how the Tories right now are looking down the barrel of election defeat.

Why does that mean it might make sense to wait longer before calling an election? For one simple reason – in the hope that something, anything, turns up to change the electoral dynamics.

And that can happen in politics. The Falklands War changed Margaret Thatcher’s chances of winning the 1983 election. She had been languishing in the polls before the conflict, then won re-election afterwards.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine affected Boris Johnson’s stability as leader last year. Some Tory rebels publicly withdrew no confidence letters after Russia’s invasion, citing the war.

Labour’s current internal challenges on keeping party discipline over not backing a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict is a reminder of how unexpected foreign affairs changes can impact domestic policy.

The “wait and see” approach for governing parties that are trailing in the polls and considering when to call the next election also has historical precedence. On Thursday, the Resolution Foundation think tank produced an analysis looking at every general election since 1950, when it was called and where the governing party – which gets to pick the timing – was in the opinion polls.

Almost no party in Downing Street which was behind in the polls has ever called an early election. The only example, in 1992, the vote was held a few months early and the poll lead was only a few percentage points.

It was Mr Osborne again who a few weeks ago offered an insight into such dynamics, recalling working inside Sir John Major’s Downing Street in the run-up to the 1997 election. Like today, the Tories were trailing miles in the polls. Like today, the party was trying to win re-election after a long stretch in government and successive election victories.

He described how every day they considered an early election, every day concluded they could not win an early election and every day decided not to call one. They ended up going at the last moment possible.

Mr Sunak and his inner circle will face a similar dilemma. They will be asking themselves many times in the coming months: “If we call an early election, do we think we can win?”

Political conditions must change a lot for them to answer with confidence “yes” and take the plunge. That may be more likely after Wednesday’s tax cuts, but that is not the same as it now being likely.

