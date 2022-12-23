Why tax-cutting Poland is leaving Britain’s work-shy economy in the dust

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gives a press conference at the end of the second day of a European Union leaders meeting at the Polish Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When the Polish government’s budget is approved next month, it will deliver something that has eluded and even toppled one of Britain’s most recent prime ministers: personal tax cuts.

Touting the legislation, which will reduce the basic rate and ensure workers across the pay spectrum keep more of the money they earn, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said the changes would encourage people “to work and be entrepreneurial”.

“This is the most significant tax cut in years,” he boasted, arguing that millions of Poles will get to keep more of their earnings.

The events in Warsaw could not be more different to those 900 miles away in London, where similar plans put forward by Liz Truss led to her being ejected from power after bond markets baulked at her borrowing plans.

Now, under Truss’ successor Rishi Sunak, Britain has instead hiked the tax burden to a new peacetime record, prompting economists to predict an associated drop in living standards.

“We want low taxes and sound money,” Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor told gloomy Tory MPs last month, “but sound money has to come first.”

It is a tale of two economies that does not stop at taxes. For while the UK’s richer status has long been guaranteed, boosted in no small part by a steady flow of Polish migrants to our shores in recent decades, there are signs this source of cheap labour is now drying up too as Poland’s own economy blooms.

According to Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, net migration to the UK from Poland and other “EU-8” countries plunged 126pc between 2016 and 2020. While Britain gained 58,700 of these migrants overall in 2016, 15,100 more EU-8 citizens left Britain in 2020 than arrived.

In the past six years, the number of Polish nationals living in the UK is also estimated to have fallen from just over 1 million to less than 700,000, according to an annual population survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Part of this is due to rising prosperity in Eastern Europe - and few places more so than in Poland.

Since 2004, when the country first joined the EU, the average Polish worker’s wages have jumped 47pc to about $33,600 per year, data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows.

By comparison, wages in the UK have increased by a more meagre 11pc to $50,000.

At the same time, economic output per person in Poland has surged 182pc to $37,711 - compared to an increase of 55pc in the UK to $49,774. The average rise among OECD member countries over the same period was 72pc.

This has prompted some economists to predict that Poland could surpass Britain on this measure within a decade - a previously unthinkable suggestion. Some say that on other measures of wealth, we are already poorer.

Dr Pawel Bukowski, a Polish research economist at the London School of Economics, says Poland’s economic gains, which he largely credits to the country’s accession to the EU, are prompting more and more citizens who went abroad to return home.

Speaking from Warsaw on Thursday, Bukowski said he had just lunched with a friend and fellow economist who described his move back from the UK as “one of the best decisions he has ever made”.

“Looking at the UK, real wages have actually been falling since 2009,” he says. “So I would say that for a high-skilled Pole, there is probably no longer much of an incentive to move to London.”

This may not be the case for unskilled workers from less productive areas of Poland, he adds. But he also believes it is feasible Poland’s output per head could soon overtake the UK.

“The reason is not so much because Poland is a growth champion, but rather because Britain has so many problems facing it over the coming years,” he adds.

Nigel Driffield, a professor of international business at Warwick Business School, agrees, pointing to places such as Blackburn and Burnley in the North West of England, where official figures show economic output per head is about $34,000 - already less than the Polish average.

“In these areas, output is more comparable to parts of northern Greece, somewhere that I think a lot of people would generally assume is significantly poorer than the UK,” Driffield says.

In the North East, output per head is even lower, at about $28,000. But this is often overlooked because the UK’s average figures are skewed by London, which boasts output of $55,974 per head.

Driffield blames these startling numbers on an issue which has long vexed UK politicians: our lamentable productivity growth.

This again is borne out starkly by OECD data: while Polish productivity rocketed 58pc between 2004 and 2021, the UK’s edged up by a piffling 8pc.

Productivity is vital to improving living standards, because it allows nations to grow their economies by doing more with the same resources, thus creating new value and making citizens richer.

Because of our poor productivity gains, Driffield says, the UK has for years been forced to instead simply do more to grow the economy with the help of migrants who came from overseas, attracted by the higher wages.

Yet with the era of Eastern European workers arriving in large numbers coming to an end - partly due to free movement ending with Brexit - that may no longer be an option. Record numbers of job vacancies in the UK this year have constrained economic output.

Worse still, there are few signs British workers want to step in and fill the breach left by EU workers.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of “economically inactive” working age people has surged by half a million, fuelled by older workers opting for early retirement and young people who have given up looking for a job.

Many see no appeal in taking low-paying jobs such as fruit-picking with little prospect of promotion or skills development.

Getting these people into the workforce and improving their productivity will be key to digging Britain out of its current hole and growing household wealth again.

Driffield believes our productivity malaise is partly down to the centralisation of UK decision-making in Westminster, as well as a lack of decent career development options for low-skilled workers and low investment in innovation.

Giving regions such as the West Midlands, where he lives, more autonomy to make their own economic decisions would help, he adds. This is one of the areas that he believes successive UK governments have got wrong.

“In too many areas outside London, the sorts of jobs being created are low-productivity and pay low wages,” he says. “If the idea of ‘levelling up’ is anything more than a slogan, then this is one of the things it has to tackle.

“At the moment, we are just far too centralised - regions cannot make decisions without Whitehall’s say-so - and we have become addicted to a labour market that is good at getting people into work but terrible at boosting investment in skills and productivity.”

Until the UK cracks the productivity puzzle, household wealth will only be squeezed further. For Sunak and the Conservatives, that could mean more years of taxes creeping higher, while countries such as Poland race ahead.