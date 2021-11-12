Why teacher burnout is forcing schools to cancel class, pivot to remote learning

Associated Press

A school board in Oregon that recently tried to ban teachers from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter symbols has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting board members who opposed the move. The escalating disputes in the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates, how racism is addressed in teaching, instruction related to sexuality and gender-neutral bathrooms. After Superintendent Joe Morelock was fired in a Zoom meeting late Tuesday night, board member Rebecca Piros — one of three who opposed his firing — told him she was sorry.