Why teacher burnout is forcing schools to cancel class, pivot to remote learning
As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, teachers and school staff across the country are facing exhaustion.
“The last time, I left the room crying.”
I'm trying to help keep trans students safe.
If we implement real change, the disruption and damage done over the past 20 months will yield the transformation our schools desperately need.
A school board in Oregon that recently tried to ban teachers from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter symbols has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting board members who opposed the move. The escalating disputes in the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates, how racism is addressed in teaching, instruction related to sexuality and gender-neutral bathrooms. After Superintendent Joe Morelock was fired in a Zoom meeting late Tuesday night, board member Rebecca Piros — one of three who opposed his firing — told him she was sorry.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhen news broke that a 15-year-old student at Hawthorne Academy in North Carolina had been suspended after reporting an alleged sexual assault to her school, the country was shocked. Other students in her school district were not.For years, students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District have brought forward horrifying allegations of sexual assault—being assaulted in the woods, raped in school bathrooms, groped on school buses—and cl
San Francisco mayor London Breed announced her support for the recall of three city school-board members on Wednesday.
The former basketball coach, under investigation by the Rhode Island attorney general, is accused of asking students “are you shy, or not shy?”
After a parents group raised concerns, North Kansas City Schools has removed the acclaimed books “Fun Home” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” from libraries.
A 10-year-old Black autistic girl died by suicide over the weekend after repeatedly being racially bullied at school. The girl’s […] The post Utah girl, 10, dies by suicide after being bullied for being Black, autistic appeared first on TheGrio.
With schools across the country short on substitute teachers, staff taking additional days off around the holidays are forcing some districts to cancel classes. Seattle Public Schools announced that its 52,000 students would have no school Friday due to large shares of staff making Veterans Day into a four-day weekend. And in Montgomery County, Maryland, […]
Three more state school-board chapters, including those of Kentucky, Alabama, and Wisconsin, have ended their relationship with the National School Board Association over its letter to the Biden administration requesting federal intervention to penalize parents who protest at school-board meetings.
Texas A&M received two crystal ball predictions for five-star WR Evan Stewart on Wednesday.
A new ranking of SC’s Top 10 high schools is split evenly between public and private high schools.
To grow its School of Social Work, USC embraced for-profit recruitment tactics pioneered by degree mills that left students laden with debt and hurt the school's reputation.
Discussion of academic standards for athletics and other activities focused on racial issues during a Cumberland County Board of Education meeting
New Mexico State University appoints Vice President of Student Success Renay Scott to act as provost while Provost Carol Parker is on paid leave.
Teacher shortages across the country are creating an opening for subs
Willow Andring said their attacker said "it's not a she, it's not a he, it's an it" before beating them in a hallway, The Tribune-Review reported.
Approximately 65 people showed up to a meeting of the Iowa City school board Tuesday night following a racist video of a West High student.
Hundreds gathered outside Prior Lake High School on Thursday, protesting a video that surfaced this week showing two students using racist language to harass a 14-year-old student. The demonstration attracted hundreds of students, including those from surrounding school districts outraged at the video that appeared on social media. Another student, a 15-year-old cousin of the intended victim, ...