Why TeamViewer AG (ETR:TMV) Could Be Worth Watching

TeamViewer AG (ETR:TMV), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on TeamViewer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TeamViewer Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TeamViewer’s ratio of 30.98x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.26x, which means if you buy TeamViewer today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that TeamViewer should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like TeamViewer’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from TeamViewer?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TeamViewer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TMV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TMV? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TMV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TMV, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TeamViewer.

If you are no longer interested in TeamViewer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

