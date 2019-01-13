Why Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (NSE:TECHNOE) Could Be Your Next Investment

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (NSE:TECHNOE) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TECHNOE, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Techno Electric & Engineering here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

TECHNOE delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did TECHNOE outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Construction industry expansion, which generated a 34% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. TECHNOE’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TECHNOE manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. TECHNOE’s has produced operating cash levels of 3.18x total debt over the past year, which implies that TECHNOE’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:TECHNOE Income Statement Export January 13th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Techno Electric & Engineering, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

