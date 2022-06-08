Why Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Could Be Worth Watching

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$489 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$385. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Teledyne Technologies' current trading price of US$413 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Teledyne Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Teledyne Technologies?

According to my valuation model, Teledyne Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Teledyne Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $468.37, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Teledyne Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Teledyne Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Teledyne Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TDY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TDY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Teledyne Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Teledyne Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

