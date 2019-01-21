Why Telenet Group Holding NV’s (EBR:TNET) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Telenet Group Holding NV’s (EBR:TNET) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Telenet Group Holding has a P/E ratio of 21.12, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Telenet Group Holding:

P/E of 21.12 = €39.72 ÷ €1.88 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Telenet Group Holding grew EPS by a stonking 107% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.6%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Telenet Group Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Telenet Group Holding has a higher P/E than the average (15.9) P/E for companies in the media industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Telenet Group Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Telenet Group Holding’s P/E?

Telenet Group Holding has net debt worth a very significant 107% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Telenet Group Holding’s P/E Ratio

Telenet Group Holding has a P/E of 21.1. That’s higher than the average in the BE market, which is 14. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. It seems the market believes growth will continue, judging by the P/E ratio.