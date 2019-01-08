Why Tesla's Off to a Much Better Start in 2019

Tesla starts the year strong, Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn does not, Jaguar Land Rover needs to work on profitability and so much more on The Morning Shift of Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

1st Gear: Tesla’s Unlikely Escape From Hell

As the big legacy automakers prepare to go electric in a major way, the early modern leader in EVs, Tesla, starts 2019 poised to finally grow from plucky startup to increasingly capable of true, sustainable mass production.

Elon Musk’s company is definitely not out of the woods yet for a lot of reasons, including debt, the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit and his own occasional volatility, but as Bloomberg points out Tesla’s in vastly better shape now than it ever was in 2018. And Musk says all the “bet the farm” gambles are pretty much over at this point.

From the story:

One year ago, Tesla Inc. was struggling to turn out a few hundred Model 3 sedans in a week—and then things got worse. Elaborate plans for factory automation had to be scrapped at extraordinary cost, debts piled up and investors were spooked. At the lowest moments of 2018, Chief Executive Office Elon Musk said, the company bled $100 million a week. To start 2019, Tesla is turning out more than 4,700 Model 3s each week. The electric-car maker has emerged from its year of existential uncertainty as one of the most valuable car companies in the world, with a stock value greater than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., BMW AG and, depending on the day of the week, Daimler AG. This may end up helping the company reduce its debt obligations and limit future borrowing costs. The hot mess that was last year has, somewhat surprisingly, forged Tesla into a company on more solid footing for the year ahead. As more cars roll out, money is flowing in. The Model 3 is now generating more revenue than any other sedan in the U.S., and Tesla’s cash flows have flipped from burning about $1.7 billion in the first half of 2018 to generating $774 million in the third quarter. (Results for the fourth quarter and full year are expected in February.)

Bloomberg goes into a lot more detail about the company’s prospects in 2019, including graphs that show how sales basically doubled last year, the Model 3's breaking into America’s top 10 best-selling sedans list and the company’s own marketing cap approaching that of Daimler’s. There’s also new products on the horizon and battery development that will allow for greater scale.

Tesla’s troubles aren’t over. The flood of new cars are putting a strain on its sales, service, and Supercharger infrastructure. The company is building new plants, launching products and running its budget thin enough that a big blow to the economy or another bungled vehicle roll-out could be calamitous. But Tesla starts 2019 in considerably better condition than it was in a year ago.

It’s gonna be an interesting year for this company for sure.

2nd Gear: Ghosn Proclaims His Innocence

Nissan-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, facing potential prison time in Japan for allegedly underreporting his income (and possibly also the target of some kind of coup at the company) had his first court appearance in Tokyo today, where he denied any sort of wrongdoing. He is also described as “gaunt and graying” by Automotive News, and his family members have said he isn’t being treated especially well in Japanese jail.

Was Carlos Ghosn Whacked?

More important is his statement of innocence, in which he tries to explain what prosecutors say was financial misdoings. Read it in full at Reuters. Here’s some:

Contrary to the accusations made by the prosecutors, I never received any compensation from Nissan that was not disclosed, nor did I ever enter into any binding contract with Nissan to be paid a fixed amount that was not disclosed. Moreover, I understood that any draft proposals for post-retirement compensation were reviewed by internal and external lawyers, showing I had no intent to violate the law. For me, the test is the “death test”: if I died today, could my heirs require Nissan to pay anything other than my retirement allowance? The answer is an unequivocal “No.”

Further, he proclaims his love and admiration for Nissan, and what he did at his tenure there:

We transformed Nissan, moving it from a position of a debt of 2 trillion yen in 1999 to cash of 1.8 trillion yen at the end of 2006, from 2.5 million cars sold in 1999 at a significant loss to 5.8 million cars sold profitably in 2016. Nissan’s asset base tripled during the period. We saw the revival of icons like the Fairlady Z and Nissan GT-R; Nissan’s industrial entry into Wuhon, China, St. Petersburg, Russia, Chennai, India, and Resende, Brazil; the pioneering of a mass market for electric cars with the Leaf; the jumpstarting of autonomous cars; the introduction of Mitsubishi Motors to the Alliance; and the Alliance becoming the number one auto group in the world in 2017, producing more than 10 million cars annually. We created, directly and indirectly, countless jobs in Japan and re-established Nissan as a pillar of the Japanese economy.