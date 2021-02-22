Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills

JOSEPH PISANI and JONATHAN MATTISE

After unusual icy weather left millions of Texans without power, some are facing another crisis: Sky-high electricity bills.

The surge in pricing is hitting people who have chosen to pay wholesale prices for their power, which is typically cheaper than paying fixed rates during good weather, but can spike when there’s high demand for electricity. Many of those who have reported receiving large bills are customers of electricity provider Griddy, which only operates in Texas.

Among them is Susan Hosford of Denison, Texas. On a typical February day, she pays Griddy less than $2.50 for power. But the one-day cost spiked to hundreds of dollars after the storm. In all, she was automatically charged $1,346.17 for the first two weeks of February, which was more than she had in her checking account, causing her bank to charge her overdraft fees and affect other bills.

“This whole thing has been a nightmare,” she said.

Here’s more on the soaring electricity bills:

WHAT ARE WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY PRICES?

Wholesale electricity prices fluctuate based on demand. Because natural gas pipelines and wind turbines froze up in Texas, there was less power available, but high demand for electricity, causing wholesale prices to shoot up, said Joshua Rhodes, an energy research associate at the University of Texas.

Wholesale prices are typically as low as a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour but spiked to $9 per kilowatt-hour after the storm. Fixed rate customers pay a set amount that doesn’t rise as much. Typically, they pay around 12 cents per kilowatt-hour. But Rhodes said fixed rate customers could see their price rise by a few cents later this year as companies hit by the icy conditions look to recoup their costs — but their bills won’t be in the thousands.

People are able to pay wholesale prices in Texas because it’s one of the only states that lets people pick which company it buys power from, Rhodes said.

WHAT IS GRIDDY?

Griddy, which launched in 2017, charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate. It warned customers of raising prices and urged them to switch providers. The company said wholesale prices returned to normal as of Feb. 20.

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE AFFECTED?

Griddy said it has 29,000 members. It’s unclear how many other Texans also pay wholesale prices from other companies.

“We won’t get the full picture on the financial devastation for maybe 30 to 90 days,” said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston.

WILL THOSE WHO GOT LARGE BILLS GET FINANCIAL HELP?

That’s unclear. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that he is working with members of the legislature to address skyrocketing energy bills and “find ways that the state can help reduce this burden.” But he didn’t give specifics on what that may be. For the time being, the state has stopped companies from cutting off power for not paying.

Rhodes said bailing out customers may be a hard sell since they opted to pay wholesale prices and may have paid a much lower price than others for some time.

Recommended Stories

  • Stone Island’s Carlo Rivetti on Future of the Brand With Moncler

    Chairman and CEO Carlo Rivetti enthused about the growth potential of the brand in retail and market penetration in Asia and the U.S., while raising the bar on sustainability with Moncler.

  • Maria Tash to Open Miami Location at Bal Harbour

    Tash hopes that the long-term pop-up will lead to a permanent location in Miami.

  • Lacoste Introduces the Loop Polo, an Eco-Friendly Polo Shirt

    Lacoste's unisex Loop Polo is made using a "closed-loop" process, which means no two polos are identical.

  • Stephen Yalof on Learnings From COVID-19 and Tanger’s New Agenda

    The new ceo of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers sees "plenty of bandwidth" to enhance the business.

  • Valentino to Stage Fall 2021 Show at Milan’s Piccolo Teatro

    Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is paying tribute to Milan and its cultural scene by staging the brand's fall 2021 at the city's Piccolo Teatro.

  • Bacon Marks 10 Years With Digital Push

    The Italian outerwear brand partnered with TwinOne on virtual sampling to ramp up its digital and sustainable capabilities.

  • Fausto Puglisi Unveils First Collection for Roberto Cavalli

    Appointed creative consultant last October, Puglisi brings to the brand his set of powerful and bold designs, revisiting Roberto Cavalli's signature animal prints.

  • Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force

    Protesters gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city Monday despite the ruling junta’s thinly veiled threat to use lethal force if people answered a call for a general strike opposing the military takeover three weeks ago. Despite roadblocks around the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, more than a thousand protesters gathered there, while 20 military trucks with riot police had arrived nearby.

  • Don't Buy Diageo plc (LON:DGE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Diageo plc ( LON:DGE ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of...

  • Trudeau, Biden and Their Cabinets Will Meet Virtually on Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Tuesday, following up on a phone call the leaders had days after Biden’s inauguration.The meeting will focus on ending the coronavirus pandemic, growing the middle class, job creation and fighting climate change, Trudeau said in a tweet.They’ll also discuss maintaining strong supply chains between the two countries and defense and security topics, Trudeau’s office said in a release.Biden’s cabinet will meet virtually with Canada’s federal ministers on a range of bilateral and global issues, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.The meetings suggest relations between the close allies and trading partners are thawing after tensions between Washington and Ottawa during the Trump administration.The Biden-Trudeau relationship got off to a rocky start, though, when Biden canceled a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would’ve shipped more than 800,000 barrels per day to U.S. refineries from Alberta’s oil fields.Trudeau was the first foreign leader Biden spoke to after being sworn in, and Tuesday will mark their first bilateral meeting.Areas of mutual interest on the agenda include the Covid-19 response, climate change and the economic ties between the two countries, Psaki said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morocco Considers Launching a Central Bank Digital Currency

    Although bitcoin was banned for use in Morocco four years ago, the cryptocurrency continues to thrive there.

  • My father is trustee of my late mother’s estate. He is marrying again, and won’t distribute our inheritance

    ‘He and his new wife have already traveled to France together, and apparently intend to live it up on his personal trust and their combined income.’

  • Your next stimulus check will take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?

  • Another Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators Aflutter

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly pitched for the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) to be powered by a supercomputer. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted, “Dojo 4 Doge.” There was speculation on the Reddit r/dogecoin discussion board that it was a reference to the Tesla supercomputer named after a traditional Japanese martial arts gymnasium. Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is part of the automaker’s eventual plan to allow cars to drive themselves only using a camera and radar. Dojo also has a role in the company’s plans to create a fleet of robotaxis. DOGE was trading 4.28% higher at $0.056 as of publication time. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was up 4.19% at $57,523.69, after hitting another all-time high earlier in the day. Why It Matters: Musk frequently comments about Dogecoin and his tweets have often moved the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s price. Last week, he asked major Dogecoin holders to sell most of their coins, citing “too much concentration” as an issue. See Also: Dogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood The Tesla executive’s tweets have not always gone down well with the cryptocurrency community, and some are afraid he is losing his credibility on the topic. How does it feel nudging people into worthless coins such as dogecoin @elonmusk ? There's no fundamental value, no use case, it was founded as a joke etc.... — RiskIndemnity (@RiskIndemnity) February 21, 2021 Musk recently revealed why Tesla invested in the apex cryptocurrency instead of DOGE. He said that BTC was “simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash" and that holding BTC is “adventurous enough for an S&P500 company.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $781.30 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top InterestMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's Why© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coeur Mining, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    Last week, you might have seen that Coeur Mining, Inc. ( NYSE:CDE ) released its full-year result to the market. The...

  • 30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'

    Some 30,000 Mac computers have been infected with what until last week had been undetected malware, Ars Technica has reported. The 30,000 detections have been found throughout the world, with concentrations in North America and Western Europe. The purpose of the malware is not known. Researchers say the scripts check a server once an hour looking for new commands but so far no payload deliveries have been observed. Security firm Red Canary first raised the alarm about the detections and offers users some info to check if their computers are infected. (Be advised that the information is technical in nature and not a quick tool.) The firm named the malware “Silver Sparrow.” The firm describes Silver Sparrow as displaying some sophistication — it runs natively on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new M1 chip, for example — and say that it is a "reasonably serious threat" given its global reach and quick payload potential. Photo by Daan Stevens from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Latest: Taiwan Says Semiconductor Makers On Top Of It, VW Labor Leader Says Golf Models Under PressureUS Senate Votes 57-43 To Acquit Trump In Impeachment Trial© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • Days Before Blackouts, One Texas Power Giant Sounded the Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, said it warned state agencies days before cascading blackouts plunged millions into darkness that internal forecasts showed electricity demand was expected to exceed supply.Despite the warning, “the coordination and planning by authorities across the broader energy sector were seemingly disproportionate to the severity of the situation,” Vistra said in an emailed statement late Sunday. The company didn’t identify which state entities it contacted. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is the state’s grid operator, while the Texas Public Utility Commission regulates power generators.Ercot said in a statement its “operating notices incentived all available generation to serve customers” and didn’t immediately comment on the Vistra letter. Andrew Barlow, an official with the PUC, said he wasn’t privy to any correspondence between the agency and Vistra and referred the matter to Ercot.“Days ahead of this event, Vistra and others forecasted insufficient generation would be available, and we began winter emergency preparations,” the statement said. “The warning signs were there, but the public was unaware of the gravity of the situation, which led to people being unable to respond and make the necessary adjustments for their families.”Read more: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTakeAt its peak, more than 4 million Texans were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Dozens have perished in the wake of what has now become known as the largest forced power outage in U.S. history. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.