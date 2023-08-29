Here’s why Texas ranks high among U.S. states as best place to road trip Labor Day weekend

If you’re looking to road trip this Labor Day weekend, Texas is the place to be.

Analysis by car subscription providers FINN found that Texas is in the top three best states for road trips in the United States.

FINN analysts looked at the average price of car hire — different from rentals—, accommodation, fuel prices, weather, number of accidents and tourist attractions. Travel websites Tripadvisor and KAYAK, the American Automobile Association and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were included in analysts’ research.

Texas ranked second best state overall for road trips, behind Arizona and in front of Illinois.

While the Texas landscape has a little bit of everything from pine woods to mountains, the state’s gas prices were a major contributing factor to its ranking.

The national average gas price has remained steady this year, according to the American Automobile Association. While 2023 prices are higher than the average price from 2019-2021, they are still lower than last year’s rates.

Because Texas leads the nation in petroleum refining and chemical products production, the state is able to maintain relatively lower gas prices compared to other states in the country.

While it may not feel like it for long-time Texans, the average gas price in the Lone Star State is cheaper than most of the country. On Monday, the average price was $3.40 compared to the national average of $3.81, according to the AAA.