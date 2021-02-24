Why is the Texas snowstorm attracting anti-Biden conspiracy theories?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Sommerlad
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An electrical substation in Houston after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Texas, provoking fresh anti-government conspiracy theories (Go Nakamura/Reuters)
An electrical substation in Houston after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Texas, provoking fresh anti-government conspiracy theories (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

The extreme weather that struck Texas this month presented US president Joe Biden with the first fresh crisis of his tenure, Winter Storm Uri striking just weeks after his inauguration and leaving 4.3 million homes without electricity, heating and secure drinking water and at least 58 people dead.

President Biden will visit the Lone Star State on Friday to survey the infrastructure damage caused by the bitter sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow and to commiserate with locals, having issued a major disaster declaration and dispatched emergency federal funding to assist with the recovery effort.

Already beset by the inherited problem of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed half a million Americans and preoccupied with rolling back the toxic policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the Democrat acted decisively in sending federal support to the state while one of its own senators, Republican Ted Cruz, decided it was the right moment to join his family on a Mexican beach holiday in Cancun.

But that has not stopped a number of anti-Biden conspiracy theories spreading online, making wild accusations against the new president and his supposedly sinister agenda.

The latest finds the Alex Jones-led InfoWars site running a story headlined: “Smoking gun! Joe Biden’s Dept of Energy Blocked Texas from Increasing Power Ahead of Killer Storm.”

The piece alleges that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had received an emergency order from the US Department of Energy instructing it to “to stay within green energy standards by purchasing energy from outside the state at a higher cost, throttling power output throughout the state ahead of a catastrophic polar vortex”.

The claim was easily debunked by PolitFact, which found that the reverse was true: Mr Biden’s acting energy secretary David Huizenga had quickly approved a request from ERCOT president Bill Magness that Texas power plants be allowed to temporarily exceed emissions limits so that they could operate at maximum capacity, having lost an estimated 34 gigawatts of electricity due to frozen instruments at local natural gas and coal plants.

“Given the emergency nature of the expected load stress … I have determined that additional dispatch of the Specified Resources is necessary to best meet the emergency and serve the public interest,” Mr Huizenga wrote to Mr Magnesson on 14 February.

“Because the additional generation may result in a conflict with environmental standards and requirements, I am authorising only the necessary additional generation.”

PolitiFact approached InfoWars for a response but did not receive one.

An even more bizarre anti-government theory that arose because of the snowstorm saw Texas TikTok users filming themselves holding snowballs under cigarette lighters or hairdryers in an attempt to prove that — because they did not melt into water droplets — they must be “government-generated” and the atypical weather the result of a state-sponsored plot.

Even a passing acquaintance with basic chemistry might have put their minds at ease but, instead, influential Facebook conspiracy theorist Scott Biddle suggested the “artificial” weather front was really an attack by President Biden against deep-red Texas to punish it for considering seceding from the United States, which, he wrote, would happen anyway “in the next several years”.

Tellingly, one of the TikTokers remarked in her video: “Thank you Bill Gates for trying to f***ing trick us that this is real snow.”

Her reference to the billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist ties her thinking to that of people around the world who have protested the erection of 5G masts — or even torn them down — or objected to Covid-19 vaccines on the basis that either might be used by vaguely-defined “elites”, embodied by the likes of Mr Gates or Hungarian financier George Soros, to control or brainwash the public.

In turn, these fears relate to the same old paranoid suspicion that secretive cabals are running the world from the shadows, a fundamental distrust of establishment authority that has given rise to everything from David Icke’s lizardmen to Mr Jones picketing Bilderberg Group meetings in the Alps and the ascent of QAnon, a movement that assumes a Satanic deep state paedophile cult is pulling the strings in Washington.

The Texas conspiracy theories are in part just the latest offshoots of these ancient narratives — the Illuminati dates back to Enlightenment Bavaria — but they also reveal American conservatism in the process of recalibrating itself towards attacking the government, finding itself in opposition for the first time since Barack Obama after four years of pandering to President Trump.

It was the latter, incidentally, who legitimised attacks on meteorological fact when he tweeted in September 2019 that Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on Alabama and then refused to admit he was wrong, even stooping to doctor a weather map he presented in the Oval Office, the black felt marker pen he used still clearly visible in front of him on the Resolute Desk, a scandal that became known as “Sharpiegate”.

But right-wing pundits have so far struggled to lay a glove on Joe Biden — a competent, experienced 78-year-old who likes an early night was never going to be an easy target — with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson widely mocked for trying to claim the Democrats’ green agenda was to blame for the Texas power outages and the nadir already reached by Newsmax in its desperate attempt to smear the president’s aging German Shepherd dog Champ as “dirty” and “very unpresidential”.

While InfoWars has been banned from Facebook since 2019 and its story flagged as false on the site whenever it was shared, it was nevertheless seen by hundreds of users, an entertaining partisan lie once again proving more popular than prosaic truth and crowding out more legitimate concerns about the crisis, such as its impact on the water supply in a state that recently suffered contamination from a deadly waterborne parasite.

There is plenty for the people of Texas to be angry about, having suffered almost 43,000 deaths from Covid and seen its economy devastated by lockdowns, but the real political betrayal of its citizens came from the vacationing Senator Cruz, not President Biden, nor the Democratic Party at large, with activist Beto O’Rourke supporting relief efforts on the ground and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading fundraising online and securing over $4m (£2.8m) in donations.

There are positive signs, however, as the nation continues to heal from Mr Trump’s divisive reign.

Disaffection with QAnon has grown since Mr Biden’s inauguration as one after another of its spurious deadlines for revolution failed to come to pass.

Even Alex Jones has ranted on air about its adherents changing their narrative and making excuses and he was joined in Tuesday night by Mr Carlson, who vented his frustration with the movement by saying: “We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which, in the end, we learned is not even a website.

“If it’s out there, we could not find it.”

Read More

InfoWars pushes conspiracy that Biden cut power to Texas

Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

Tucker Carlson tries to blame ‘green energy’ for Texas blackouts

Recommended Stories

  • InfoWars pushes conspiracy that Biden cut power to Texas

    ‘Smoking gun’ claimed by far-right site is actually a government order allowing Texas to temporarily bypass some environmental limits, in order to produce more power

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Show us the plan: Investors push companies to come clean on climate

    Things could look different in the annual meeting season starting next month, when companies are set to face the most investor resolutions tied to climate change in years. Those votes are likely to win more support than in previous years from large asset managers seeking clarity on how executives plan to adapt and prosper in a low-carbon world, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen activist investors and fund managers. In the United States, shareholders have filed 79 climate-related resolutions so far, compared with 72 for all of last year and 67 in 2019, according to data compiled by the Sustainable Investments Institute and shared with Reuters.

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.Investors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

  • "Superstore" Star Lauren Ash Opens Up About Series Coming to End: "It's a loss"

    After 6 beloved seasons, "Superstore" on NBC is coming to an end — and Lauren Ash opens up to Rachael about how she's feeling.

  • The Rioters Hate Voting. Here’s the Only Way to Stop Them From Returning.

    Samuel Corum/GettyThe Senate hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was the blame game to end all blame games: The failure was within the FBI. Or maybe the Army. Or maybe the Capitol Police.But the extremists’ deadly siege of Congress didn’t happen only because individual agencies failed to defend the building, and the riot was not just born of rage or blind allegiance to a defiant candidate. It was an attack on voting—the very heart of American democracy.Just as the pursuit of an impeachment conviction against Donald Trump required members of Congress to regard the former president as “singularly responsible” for inciting the mob, yesterday we asked which agency should be held singularly responsible for the security failures. Those are the wrong targets.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6They are wrong not because the impeachment failed to produce a conviction—that result was preordained by Republican fealty— or because we should not suss out the security failures, but because the fixation on Jan. 6 in isolation has led Congress, the media, and much of the nation to lose sight of everything else that sparked the “Stop the Steal” uprising. And now, a fixation on which security oversight to blame threatens to take us further away from realizing that the problem has been decades in the making, while we are doing almost nothing to stop it from happening again.The roots of this crisis and where it will lead next are clear to me because I’ve had a front-row seat to this drama for four years. As ProPublica’s voting reporter, I took on an unusual beat for the 2016 election, tracking not the stakes of elections but the process of voting itself: seemingly mundane proceedings like poll worker trainings, county purchasing meetings about voting machines, obscure legislative hearings on voting laws. ProPublica’s idea was to pool 1,100 local reporters to document how the vote played out in the first election after the Supreme Court’s landmark revisions to the Voting Rights Act. Then, in October, the story began to change when Trump, then the Republican nominee, alleged widespread voter fraud.Even after his 2016 victory, Trump continued the charade — sowing the seeds of doubt that would allow him to claim victory in 2020, even if he lost. Today, we connect his motivation with whatever personal demons make Trump unable to admit defeat, but what’s just as important to understand is that Trump had picked up a playbook that was years in the making by his party’s local leaders.The first place I saw that playbook really clearly was in Texas, where I traveled in 2017 to explain how the implementation of the state’s new voter ID law had gone so disastrously the year before. The assumed goal of voter ID was a policy move to make it more difficult to vote as the state’s rapidly changing demographics threatened power long held by white Republicans. But what really made the party embrace voter ID was its power to ignite the base.I was especially struck by Doug Smith, the Republican chair of the Texas House elections committee when voter ID legislation passed. He described how claims of voter fraud first levied after the 2000 election by George W. Bush’s attorney general, John Aschroft, ricocheted in Texas, becoming such an obsession of Republicans that by 2009 Smith concluded no legislative activity could proceed until lawmakers tackled voter fraud fears.After studying Ashcroft’s investigation, which found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Smith tried to craft moderate legislation. He eventually gave up after Tea Party organizing handed Texas Republicans a supermajority in the House in 2011.A few years removed from elected office, Smith understood why his party had gone down such a dark hole. “If you persuade people that you are the party trying to make sure elections are controlled by American citizens, and that the Democrats are doing everything they can to make sure that illegal immigrants can vote by the busload,” he said, “that’s a good position to be in.”And it is.Fomenting anger based on election fraud claims proved effective in states like Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana, where voting laws were debated with increased fury and threats were made toward election officials. And then came Trump. The claims he made in the 2016 campaign aligned him early on with this lineage. Over the course of the 2020 election, Trump took fraud fiction to a new level. I increasingly found myself fielding phone calls from terrified election officials across the country. One Republican election official called me after midnight, a week before November 3, just to talk. She wanted to know what the country would be like after this election. I couldn’t find any words of hope to offer her.I’ve been reminded again and again over the past four years of the major structural forces that made possible what we saw in January. One is the bigger shifts in voting laws that both opened the door to more restrictive voting laws and centralized voter-roll data, which conspiracy theorists and fraud commissions alike misinterpret to spin scary stories of illegal voting that appeal to the base foundations of the country’s ugliest, most racist roots. The other is changes in my own profession, the media itself.The local news outlets my ProPublica colleagues and I worked with during the 2016 election were already husks of their former selves, poorly equipped to debunk the claims of vote fraud by local elected officials like Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. By 2020, many of those journalists had lost their jobs altogether.It is no longer acceptable to pretend that we can cover claims about our election system without resourcing local reporters to examine and explain those claims thoughtfully and with nuance to local readers who understandably do not trust national sources. It is no longer acceptable to ignore the tedious and important work of our local election administrators, who are on the front lines of democracy.As we move forward from the lowest point in modern American democracy, we need to reclaim a common understanding of truth. To do that, we need the journalism that helps voters understand the pivotal events just around the corner, whether bloody or not — from redistricting to legislative election reforms to whether to maintain vote by mail and early voting. That’s why I left ProPublica to join Votebeat, a new pop-up newsroom designed not only to support local reporters in covering voting and elections, as Electionland did, but to create full-time jobs to ensure somebody is doing that reporting.The local and state level, after all, is not just where voter fraud claims began. It was also the early warning system for the Jan. 6 insurrection, with many reports of harassments of poll workers and death threats against election officials. And it is the stage where state Republicans first made national news for revealing their president’s illegal scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Notably, it wasn’t Mitt Romney or a Cabinet member or a White House staffer who recorded and released a call in which Trump abused his power, seeking to falsify an election result. It was a Republican voting official in the state of Georgia.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • CPAC 2021: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ about 2020 election fraud lives on

    Analysis: Annual conservative confab is primed to be a four-day spree of 2020 election denial, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Families wait for news after scores die in Ecuador prison riots

    Distraught family members wait for news outside a prison in Ecuador's western port city of Guayaquil, after at least 75 inmates died and several were injured in riots. Tuesday's violence is being blamed on gang rivalries at three jails in the country's overcrowded prison system.

  • Tucker Carlson Suggests QAnon Doesn't Exist Because He Can't Find Its Website

    The Fox News host said he and his team spent "all day" trying to locate the conspiracy theory, which he's now claiming was made up by the left.

  • US border cities brace for asylum seeker influx due to Biden immigration policies

    Trey Mendez, mayor of Brownsville, Texas, with reaction on the president's border agenda.

  • Congress has more diversity than ever, but Hill staffers remain majority white

    Only two chiefs of staff in the entire U.S. Senate are Black, and only four are Latino. There are only two Black communications directors. While the U.S. Congress is becoming increasingly diverse, the staff members who support the country’s legislators remain mostly white.

  • Biden will review tech supply chains to reduce dependence on China

    President Biden is reviewing supply chains for processors, batteries and other key tech companies to reduce dependence on China.

  • The 'Thin Blue Line': How a simple phrase became a controversial symbol of the police

    Here's how the black, white, and blue American flag - inspired by the phrase "thin blue line" - came to be wrought with so much controversy.

  • U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he'll make a decision about re-election this fall

    U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he expects to make a decision about whether to seek re-election "sometime in September, October or November."

  • Irish city flooded during heavy rain

    Torrential rain caused flash flooding in Cork, Ireland, on Feb. 24, forcing flood warnings to be issued for the area.

  • Ruling on Trump tax records could be costliest defeat of his losing streak

    The US supreme court has rejected an attempt to block a subpoena from New York where the ex-president’s business affairs are under investigation Donald Trump is the first president in modern times to refuse to release his tax returns. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump used to promise his supporters that they would be winning so much, they would get sick and tired of winning. But the former US president is now on a seemingly endless losing streak. He lost the presidential election, lost more than 60 legal challenges to the result, lost his bid to overturn the electoral college, lost control of the Senate and lost an impeachment trial 43-57, though he was spared conviction on a technicality. On Monday, Trump lost yet again – with potentially far-reaching consequences. The supreme court rejected an attempt by his lawyers to block Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney (DA) in New York, from enforcing a subpoena to obtain eight years of his personal and corporate tax records. The ruling did not mean the public will get to see Trump’s tax returns, which have gained near mythical status due to him being the first recent president to conceal them, any time soon. But it did remove an important obstacle from Vance’s dogged investigation. The DA has said little about why he wants Trump’s records but, in a court filing last year, prosecutors said they were justified in seeking them because of public reports of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” – Trump’s family business empire – thought to include bank, tax and insurance fraud. Now that investigation is gathering momentum. Vance, who earlier this month hired a lawyer with extensive experience in white-collar and organised crime cases, will be able to find out whether the public reports were accurate by studying actual financial records, spreadsheets and email correspondence between the Trump Organization and accounting firm Mazars USA. If wrongdoing is established, it raises the spectre of Trump some day in the future standing in the dock in a New York courtroom and even facing a potential prison term. No wonder he fought so hard to cling to power and the immunity from prosecution that it conferred. The threat, however real or remote, casts a shadow over Trump’s chances of making a political comeback. On Sunday he is due to make his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, reasserting his command of the Republican party and teasing a new run for president in 2024. Lindsey Graham, possibly his most loyal supporter in the US Senate, told the Washington Post: “If he ran, it would be his nomination for the having. I don’t know what he wants to do. Because he was successful for conservatism and people appreciate his fighting spirit, he’s going to dominate the party for years to come. The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.” Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads ‘Follow the Money’ outside the supreme court as it issued an initial ruling on the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns last July. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former president’s response to the supreme court ruling on Monday – describing Vance’s investigation as part of “the greatest political witch-hunt in the history of our country” – fitted his political playbook. If he did run for the White House again in 2024, he would surely cite the investigation as proof of a “deep state” conspiracy in order to fuel his grievance movement. The court’s decision also coincided with the opening of a Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, nominated by Joe Biden as attorney general. It suits both Biden and Garland very nicely for the Manhattan DA to do the heavy lifting when it comes to pursuing Trump, lest they be accused of politicising law enforcement. It also allows Biden to swerve past the no-win situation that he would face if Trump were convicted of a federal offence, with some urging him to issue a pardon in the name of unity and healing and others warning that such weakness would set a terrible example. Trump was twice impeached, including for inciting violence against the US government and leaving his own vice-president, Mike Pence, to the tender mercies of the mob. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, presented 10 examples of Trump’s behaviour during his Russia investigation that could be legally construed as obstruction of justice. Yet it is his long quest to hide his taxes that could prove his achilles heel and derail his future political ambitions. The New York Times reported last year that Trump had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. Matthew Dowd, a political strategist, told the MSNBC network: “I find it fascinating that taxes may finally be the way that DT is held accountable in all the things he’s done throughout his life. I find it fascinating because Al Capone, for all the bad things he did, was finally held accountable and ended up on the Rock [Alcatraz Island] out in California because of tax evasion.”

  • $4.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under $1 Trillion

    What Happened: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies fell by over 17% as the crypto market was dominated by red candles. Bitcoin was trading at $46,500 at press time, and its market cap fell below $1 trillion for the first time since crossing it a week ago. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap dipped even further, falling over 23% back to $1,452 at the time of writing. Why It Matters: The selloff across the crypto market had a considerable impact on traders' positions. Over 474,968 traders were liquidated in the past 24-hours, with a total of $4.4 billion liquidated across crypto exchanges. According to crypto exchange data aggregator Bybt, this was the largest liquidation event in Bitcoin Futures history, with a record amount of long positions liquidated. In the past 24 hours , 474,968 traders were liquidated. In total $4.4B was liquidated!This is the craziest day in #Bitcoin futures history. https://t.co/Bw2cNNXnr9 pic.twitter.com/MdYnmyXNXX — Bybt (@bybt_com) February 23, 2021 What Else: According to some reports, several crypto exchanges, including Binance and Gemini, experienced a fall in the amount of their Bitcoin reserves. As the exchange’s Bitcoin reserves continue on a downward trend, the cryptocurrency’s liquidity shrinks. As a result, even a small trading volume can have a large impact on price. On-chain data from Santiment revealed that a single wallet address was a contributing factor to Bitcoin’s price retracement. As we noted yesterday, there was an 11x exchange inflow spike that initiated #Bitcoin's price correction from its $58.3k #ATH. Further data combing revealed that an address was responsible for the 2nd largest $BTC transaction of the year, an import of 2,700 tokens to the wallet pic.twitter.com/CTgtJr27np — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 23, 2021 The user of the address in question withdrew 2700 BTC tokens, which amounted to nearly $160 million at the time, off the exchange to his individual wallet. Image: Pepi Stojanovski via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed TodayTesla, Square Make B On Bitcoin Investment While Small Cap Crypto Stocks Surge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Liz Cheney says the GOP risks becoming known as 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans needed to "make clear we aren't the party of white supremacy" by standing against those who stormed the Capitol.

  • EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after COVID-19

    European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to work on certificates of vaccination for EU citizens who have had an anti-COVID shot, with southern EU countries that depend heavily on tourism desperate to rescue this summer's holiday season. Lockdowns to slow the pandemic caused the deepest ever economic recession in the 27-nation bloc last year, hitting the south of the EU, where economies are often much more dependent on visitors, disproportionately hard. With the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 now gathering pace, some governments, like those of Greece and Spain, are pushing for a quick adoption of an EU-wide certificate for those already inoculated so that people can travel again.

  • Gasoline Crisis Paralyzes One of Every Seven Texas Stations

    (Bloomberg) -- One in every seven Texas gas stations is without fuel a week after the historic freeze crippled refineries and trucking, prompting at least one major retailer in the second-largest U.S. state to seek outside help.The number of filling stations and convenience stores with empty tanks reached 15% across the Lone Star state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Food & Fuel Association and retail tracker GasBuddy. Shortages are most acute in Lubbock, El Paso and Odessa in West Texas, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said in email.After last week’s historic freeze crippled some of the continent’s largest oil refineries, diesel shortages and impassable roads halted or delayed fuel deliveries to many stations. A large tanker can haul about 10,000 gallons of fuel -- enough to fill 400 pickup trucks.The Texas Food & Fuel Association urged motorists to show restraint and avoid “panic buying.”“We would ask our fellow Texans not to engage in panic buying and be patient with us,” said Paul Hardin, the association’s president. “We missed four days of the trucks getting to stations as we kept our drivers safe and off the roads, and we are in catch-up mode now.”​In response to the potential supply crisis, Governor Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver for refiners to make fuel in compliance with any seasonal specification. Traditionally, the industry is required to make cleaner fuel in the spring and summer to curb pollution, while winter-grade gasoline is cheaper to produce.“The severe winter storm has created challenges related to our fuel supply, but we are working tirelessly to restore access to fuel in our communities,” Abbott said in a statement. “This temporary waiver helps increase the supply of fuel in Texas and expands access to fuel in our communities.”The supply pinch was a contributing factor in Wednesday’s jump in gasoline futures to a 19-month intraday high of $1.90 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Hardin said adequate gasoline and diesel inventories are stowed in pipelines and at storage hubs for short-term needs once it can be delivered by truck. But if refinery outages drag on for a full month, Texans will be dependent on supplies from other states, he said.Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc. already has begun moving fuel across state lines to its 75 Texas outlets to meet “challenges in the fuel-supply chain,” Brent Bergevin, vice president of transportation, said in an email.“We don’t expect any long term shortages as with each passing day the gasoline supply should steadily increase since many of the refineries began to restart on Sunday once power and water returned,” said Angie Gildea, leader of KPMG LLP’s U.S. energy, natural resources and chemicals practice.(Updates with state’s temporary fuel waiver in the sixth and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.