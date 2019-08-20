Why Texhong Textile Group Limited (HKG:2678) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Texhong Textile Group Limited (HKG:2678), it is a dependable dividend payer with an optimistic growth outlook, not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Texhong Textile Group here.

Very undervalued with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

Investors seeking high cash growth potential should consider 2678, with forecasted operating cash flow growth of triple-digits in the upcoming year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 22% over the next couple of years. 2678's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 2678's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the luxury industry, 2678 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that 2678's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:2678 Past and Future Earnings, August 20th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, 2678 is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 5.9%.

SEHK:2678 Historical Dividend Yield, August 20th 2019 More

