Why Is Textron (TXT) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Textron (TXT). Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Textron due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Textron’s Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss



Textron Inc. reported third-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of 95 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 11.8%. The bottom line also increased 55.7% from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.



This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to lower number of outstanding shares of the company in the quarter under review.



Revenues



Total revenues came in at $3,259 million, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,351 million by 2.7%. However, the reported figure increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,200 million on higher contributions from the company’s Aviation, Bell and Industrial segments.



Manufacturing revenues increased 1.9% to $3,245 million, while revenues at the Finance division grew 6.7% to $14 million.



Segmental Performance



Textron Aviation: In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment rose 6% to $1,201 million from $1,133 million in the year-ago quarter. The growth can be attributed to higher jet and aftermarket volumes.



The company delivered 45 jets, up from 41 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 39 commercial turboprops, down from 43 in third-quarter 2018.



The segment registered profits of $104 million in the quarter, up from $99 million in the year-ago quarter, owing to higher volume and mix, and favorable performance. The order backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.9 billion.



Bell: Revenues from this segment summed $783 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $770 million, primarily due to higher commercial revenues.



The segment delivered 42 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 43 last year.



Segment profits were down 2.7% to $110 million. Bell’s order backlog at the end of the quarter was $5.6 billion, down $0.4 billion sequentially.



Textron Systems: Revenues at this segment came in at $311 million, down from $352 million a year ago. The downside can be primarily attributed to lower armored vehicle volumes at Textron Marine and Land Systems.



Segmental profits increased 6.9% year over year to $31 million in the third quarter.



Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the third quarter summed $1.4 billion, in line with the figure at the end of the previous quarter.



Industrial: Revenues at this segment rose 2.15% to $950 million, primarily led by a favorable impact of pricing in the Textron Specialized Vehicles product line.



Moreover, segmental profits were up $46 million from the third quarter of 2018, largely owing to a favorable performance and a positive impact of net pricing in the Specialized Vehicles product line.



Finance: Revenues at this segment decreased to $14 million from $15 million in the year-ago quarter. Segmental profits, however, increased $2 million from third-quarter 2018.



Financials



As of Sep 28, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $931 million compared with $987 million as of Dec 29, 2018.



Cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $238 million at the end of the third quarter compared with the cash inflow of $319 million at the end of the prior-year period.



Capital expenditures were $81 million in the third quarter compared with $74 million in the year-ago period.



Long-term debt was $2,909 million as of Sep 28, compared with $2,808 million as of Dec 29, 2018.



Guidance



Textron has slashed its guidance for 2019. The company currently expects full-year earnings from continuing operations of $3.7-$3.8 per share compared with $3.65-$3.85 anticipated earlier.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is $3.73, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Textron has also revised its expectation for manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions to $600-$700 million from $700-$800 million.