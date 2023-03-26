Why the biggest banks 'could be natural beneficiaries' of current turmoil: strategist

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup are among the big banking names seeing higher-than-normal deposits.

5
Grace O'Donnell
·Editor, Special Projects
·3 min read

The banking crisis that slammed U.S. regional banks has left Wall Street’s most powerful institutions largely unscathed, and the fallout may ultimately benefit the biggest players.

After the sudden implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) rattled markets, the perception that the largest banks are "too big to fail" is seemingly making them more attractive to customers looking for safety.

"I do think that that's a natural kind of transition, and the bigger banks could be natural beneficiaries," Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for US SPDR Business at State Street Global Advisors, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "There's a perceived safety around moving those assets. Now, whether it's real or not, I think we'll find out. But I do think that there is this perceived safety of moving up in terms of those larger banks and deposits to those larger banks."

While regional banks such as First Republic (FRC) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) battle declining deposits, their larger counterparts such as JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) have seen deposits surge.

Bank stocks have taken a hit across the board, but large national bank stocks have remained relatively resilient compared to regional bank stocks, which continue to suffer the brunt of the selling.

Over the last month, JPMorgan stock fell 6.6%, Citigroup dropped 10.9%, and Wells Fargo declined by 17.5% as investors remained jittery over liquidity concerns.

At the same time, First Republic Bank stock plunged 86.7% while regional banks Zions Bancorp (ZION), PacWest, and Western Alliance (WAL) suffered declines of 35.7%, 59.9%, and 51.3%, respectively, amid contagion fears.

'We're really at a crossroads here in the banking industry'

The favorability of large banks in some ways echoes the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, with 11 of the nation's largest banks swooping in to stabilize First Republic with a $30 billion cash infusion. In 2008, it was JPMorgan Chase’s purchase of Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual that helped the investment bank become the powerhouse it is today.

Experts say that the recent crises will likely change the banking landscape yet again.

"The current shake-up has created a lot of doubts about small and regional banks, and it would be a tragedy if those banks went away," Tassat CEO Kevin Greene said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

Greene cautioned that the U.S. could move toward a model of banking similar to European system, which has fewer institutions among other differences, saying that model "has been proven not to be good in terms of productivity, economic growth, and innovation."

Greene also stressed that the number of small- and medium-sized banks that are operating across the U.S. near small businesses and borrowers are "the strength of the U.S. economy" and should be preserved.

"We're really at a crossroads here in the banking industry," Greene said, raising the question: "Is our model for the future increasing dominance by a handful of banks?"

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of bank JPMorgan Chase & Co., pauses as he speaks during an interview in Miami, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of bank JPMorgan Chase & Co., pauses as he speaks during an interview in Miami, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

In any case, the growing influence of big banks was already underway before Silicon Valley Bank went under.

According to Stephen Biggar, director of financial services at Argus Research, the number of FDIC-insured commercial banks in the U.S. more than halved in less than 30 years, going from 10,000 banks in the early 1990s to 4,700 today.

“Bank consolidation has been a theme,” Biggar told Yahoo Finance. “I think this trend will continue. The small will get smaller the large will get larger. Interestingly, you would hope they also get safer the larger they get.”

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Valley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- Valley National Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are both vying for Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will B

  • Banking woes, Fed keep investors on edge in nervous US stock market

    Investors are settling in for a long slog in the U.S. stock market in coming months, braced for more tumult in the banking sector and worries over how the Federal Reserve’s tightening will ripple through the economy.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Providing community and food for those in need in Toms River

    Toms River volunteers have been distributing food weekly since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday, March 24, marks the third anniversary of the food distribution.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • The banking crisis should not be an excuse to postpone deregulation in the City

    The Silicon Valley Bank has been closed down. Credit Suisse has been hustled into a hastily arranged merger with UBS. And this weekend, the once mighty Deutsche Bank looks like it could be the next financial institution to run into trouble.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • Fed Data Show a Drop in U.S. Commercial Bank Deposits

    The deposits dropped by $100 billion during the week ended March 15. At the same time, consumer loans edged up.

  • Elon Musk gives Twitter employees details on ‘very significant’ stock awards after relentless layoffs, cost-cutting: Report

    Twitter is apparently offering demoralized employees new equity grants that will start to vest after six months.

  • ‘Pray for a miracle’; Search for missing 4-year-old in Yellow River Park paused

    Gwinnett County Fire, police, along with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy at Yellow River Park.

  • Where Financial Risk Lies, in 12 Charts

    The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was driven in part by assets that lost value when interest rates rose from near zero. Banks lost money on securities sensitive to interest rates such as Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. If, as the Federal Reserve hopes, those rates slow the economy to ease inflation, the banks could face other losses.

  • Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks

    Canada has pledged a significant increase in spending to improve water quality in the Great Lakes following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration also has boosted funding for the shared waters. Following their discussion Friday in Ottawa, Trudeau said his government would spend $420 million — about $306 million in U.S. dollars — over the next decade on the lakes, still suffering fron 20th century industrial pollution and newer challenges such as climate change, PFAS chemicals and microplastics. The announcement came weeks after U.S. Congress members prodded Biden to seek more support for the lakes from Canada, which critics have accused of doing too little.

  • Bank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- The plot twists in markets have lately been riveting. The urge to react has been intense. Doing so has mostly been a mistake.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will Be a Difficult TaskIt’s still early, and things can get f

  • Trump arrest photos fabricated using artificial intelligence

    Dozens of pictures shared on Twitter purport to show Donald Trump arrested and jailed on charges related to a hush-money case in New York City. But the photos are fake; the person who originally posted the images told AFP he created them using artificial intelligence, and no charges against the former US president had been made public as of March 24.

  • Bank of America Trims Banking, Lending Group Amid Industry Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is trimming its wealth-management, banking and lending group as higher interest rates continue to crimp business on Wall Street, forcing banks to make broader cuts.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests

  • Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: John Michael Schmitz (IOL, Minnesota)

    The Rams could address the center position in the 2023 NFL draft and John Michael Schmitz is a solid option.

  • The Floor Could Still Fall Out of This Stock Market

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Market Rally Attempt Still Needs To Do This; Microsoft Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally attempt rose in a volatile week, but hasn't broken out or broken down. Here's what to do. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.